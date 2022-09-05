Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown woman charged with DWAI in Town of Dunkirk
A Jamestown woman has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after a report of a female slumped over the wheel of her vehicle at a business on Vineyard Drive in the Town of Dunkirk on Monday. State Police say troopers located 46-year-old Teresa Suppa in the parking lot at about 9:45 AM and placed her under arrest after she failed several standard field sobriety tests. A Chautauqua County drug recognition expert determined that Suppa was allegedly impaired by drugs. A blood sample was secured at Brooks Memorial Hospital before Suppa was transported back to SP Fredonia for processing. She was released with traffic tickets and scheduled to appear in Dunkirk Town Court later this month.
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Arrested for Damaging Police Cars
A Jamestown man was arrested after damaging several police cars Tuesday night. Jamestown Police said officers were alerted by witnesses to the fact that several patrol cars parked in front of the Police Station on East Second Street had been damaged by a man. Following an investigation, 38-year old Michael...
wnynewsnow.com
Driver Sought Following Hit-And-Run Crash In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A search is underway in the Jamestown area for a driver accused of leaving the scene of a vehicle crash on the city’s northside this week. The hit and run happened on Monday night around 7:15 p.m. on North Main Street just past the intersection with Fluvanna Avenue.
Three arrested in Chautauqua County raid
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent, early-morning raid resulted in three arrests in Westfield, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, SWAT, Criminal Investigators, and the City of Dunkirk Police Department executed a search warrant at 6 a.m. on Sept. 8 at the 7000 block of Felton Road. The raid followed a several-month-long investigation into […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wesb.com
Eldred Man Charged with Threatening 8-Year-Old
An Eldred man is facing charges after allegedly threatening an 8-year-old boy. Pennsylvania State Police responding to a report of disorderly conduct on King Street in Eldred Tuesday evening discovered that a 52-year-old man had threatened the boy. Charges have been filed; the names of those involved have not been...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Found Slumped Over Wheel Of Vehicle, Charged With DWI
PANAMA, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man is accused of driving while intoxicated after he was found slumped over the wheel of his vehicle in the Town of Panama. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 43-year-old Henry Reyes on Tuesday. Reyes was stopped...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested After Damaging Several Police Vehicles
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was Arrested Tuesday Night after allegedly damaging several police vehicles. Jamestown Police Officers were alerted to a disturbance in front of the police station at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers made contact with several witnesses who stated that a...
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Setting Historic Mayville Diner Fire Sentenced
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of setting a fire that destroyed a historic diner in Mayville has been sentenced in the case. The Chautauqua County Court Clerk says Michael Ellis will pay restitution totaling more than $40,000 in addition to spending several weekends in Chautauqua County Jail through October.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffalo man indicted in January murder
A Buffalo man is charged with killing a woman and wounding a man after opening fire in a Buffalo apartment in January. Victor Cramer-Williams faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
Erie County Sheriffs Post Warning To Drivers This Week
Everyone seems to be on a new schedule this week, and as we get used to getting back into the swing of things, please do not forget to follow this driving rule. School is back in session throughout all of Western New York, and to keep our kids safe, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning for all drivers this week.
chautauquatoday.com
Vehicle complaint leads to Dunkirk man's arrest for felony DWI
A Dunkirk man is facing felony DWI after a vehicle complaint in the village of Brocton Sunday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office arrested 58-year-old David Blodgett after an investigation into the complaint on West Main Street shortly after 8:30 PM. Besides felony DWI, Blodgett was also charged with driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Blodgett was processed and released with tickets directing him to appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.
chautauquatoday.com
Wanted man arrested in Jamestown
A Randolph man who was wanted on charges stemming from a domestic dispute in Steamburg in October 2021, was located in Jamestown on Saturday. State Police in Jamestown say that 27-year-old Jonathan Wright was wanted on charges for criminal trespass in the 2nd degree and criminal mischief in the 4th degree. Troopers arrested Wright after he was taken into custody by Jamestown Police on an unrelated charge. Wright was processed at SP Jamestown, arraigned in Conewango Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in Cold Spring Town Court later this month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jamestown man arrested on animal cruelty charge
A Jamestown man is facing an aggravated animal cruelty charge after allegedly striking a pitbull in the head with a metal object.
Buffalo man charged with murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 28-year-old Buffalo man is facing jail time after being found guilty of murder charges, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced. Talyn D. Williams was found guilty of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal contempt in the second degree. He faces a maximum of 27 […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Wanted In Connection With Randolph Area Break-in, Dispute Arrested
COLD SPRING, NY (WNY News Now) – A man wanted by authorities for nearly a year in connection with a home break-in and domestic dispute in the Randolph area has been arrested. New York State Police report 27-year-old Jonathan Wright was taken into custody on Saturday. In October 2021,...
chautauquatoday.com
Wrong-way driver arrested on I-86
A Jamestown woman is facing DWI after driving east in the westbound lane for several miles on I-86. State Police and Ellicott Police units responded to I-86 on Saturday for a report of the vehicle traveling the wrong way from Exit 10. Ellicott Police confirmed the vehicle's speed to be 100 mph and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to comply, but was eventually stopped at Exit 14 in Kennedy. Troopers arrested the driver, 30-year-old Jessica Keeler, after failing several standard field sobriety tests and transported her to SP Jamestown where she refused to provide a breath sample. Keeler was then processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
wesb.com
Port Man Victim of Unemployment Fraud
A Port Allegany man is the latest victim of an Unemployment fraud scam. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an unknown person used the identity of the 60-year-old victim to open a fraudulent Unemployment claim. The investigation is continuing.
wrfalp.com
Fire Investigators Say Stockton Fire was Arson
Three people are homeless following a house fire in Stockton that Sheriff’s Officials say was intentionally set. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office say fire crews were called to 4943 Munger Road just after 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. The fire investigators found there was no accidental causes to...
Chautauqua County fire becomes criminal investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that was allegedly intentional. Fire departments were called out to a fire at about 2:02 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the 4000 block of Munger Road in Stockton, New York. Once on the scene, they found the building fully involved. Three fire companies fought […]
wesb.com
Names of Teens Struck by Car in Portville Released
Families have released the names of the Olean teen killed and two other teenagers injured in an accident in Portville over the weekend. 19-year-old Kayden Joseph Belleisle was one of three teenagers struck by a car in Portville around 1 AM Saturday morning. Belleisle was killed in the accident. 18-year-old...
Comments / 0