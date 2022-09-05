A Jamestown woman has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after a report of a female slumped over the wheel of her vehicle at a business on Vineyard Drive in the Town of Dunkirk on Monday. State Police say troopers located 46-year-old Teresa Suppa in the parking lot at about 9:45 AM and placed her under arrest after she failed several standard field sobriety tests. A Chautauqua County drug recognition expert determined that Suppa was allegedly impaired by drugs. A blood sample was secured at Brooks Memorial Hospital before Suppa was transported back to SP Fredonia for processing. She was released with traffic tickets and scheduled to appear in Dunkirk Town Court later this month.

DUNKIRK, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO