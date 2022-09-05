Read full article on original website
Clermont Sips And Salsa Festival At Waterfront Park (Sept 17)
This much-anticipated event will offer the community all things SALSA! A display of cultural cuisine will be available in a variety of exquisite dishes, accompanied by live salsa music and dancing. Lots of activities for the whole family including Chihuahua races, a domino tournament, Kids’ Zone, and much more!
Impressive Lakeside Grill to Make its Debut in Eustis
The restaurant boasts five thousand square feet, seats one hundred and seventy, and stands two stories tall
Train museum presenting railroad lore
Former Tavares Mayor Bob Grenier will be at the Central Florida Railroad Museum, 101 S. Boyd St., Winter Garden, to present “History Series: The Man Behind the Tavares & Gulf Railroad: Major Alexander St. Clair-Abrams. The program shares the story of his influence over Lake and Orange county railroads and the development of the region.
What’s Happening in South Lake? Clermont Gets A New Publix
On Thursday, September 8, at 7 am, the new Clermont Publix, located in the Home Depot Shopping Center, opened its doors and customers were able to enjoy a “different type of Publix”. Near the entrance of the store is a “Pause Area”, where various coffees, beers, wines, and...
Montverde Academy Middle School Students Are Soaring
Flight School is the Middle School orientation program for rising sixth graders at Montverde Academy. Oftentimes, students feel a great deal of anxiety transitioning from the Lower School to the Middle School – or from an outside school into MVA as a sixth grader. Not only do students feel apprehensive about the larger amount of responsibilities at the Middle School, but they also worry about being in a different building and physically navigating their class schedule. “Back when I was first starting sixth grade,” said Layla Busby, an eighth-grade volunteer at Flight School, “I was struggling a lot with finding everything and making sure I was ready because I was really nervous.”
New Crisp and Green concept opening in Winter Park Village
Minnesota-based Crisp and Green (Website) is scheduled to open its first Central Florida location in Winter Park sometime in October 2022. The new restaurant will open in Suite A 101 and is one of 40 new locations the chain has planned to open over the next two years. According to a press release, the chain specializes in “nutritious, made-from-scratch food in a fast and convenient setting.”
Coming up in Kissimmee on Saturday
Join American Legion Chapter 10 in Kissimmee for their Fallen Heroes Ride to honor the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The ride will be Saturday, Sept.10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch available will be available, along with raffle baskets, a 50-50 drawing. Refreshments will be available for participants. For more information about the event visit www.floridalegion.org.
Kinsey Hamer buys Windermere wine store
PHONE: (407) 876-9463. HOURS: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. DETAILS: The downtown Windermere location features more than 700 wines, including an extensive selection from the best wine regions of the world. All budgets are represented, from value wines to high-end Cabernets and Chardonnays.
Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284
The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284. The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.
Torey Pines home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Aug. 20 to 26
A home in Torey Pines topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Aug. 20 to 26. The home at 8743 Summerville Place, Orlando, sold Aug. 25, for $1,025,000. Built in 1989, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,325 square feet of living area. Days on market: Two. DR....
Lake Sumter Landing restrooms will be closed for floor maintenance
The Bailey Cotton restroom behind the Red Sauce restaurant, will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 7 through Saturday, Sept. 10 or floor maintenance. The floor will be cleaned and a non-skid top coat will be added to help preserve the color and to maintain the non-skid standard. If you have any...
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022
Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022. Christmas Nights in Lights Comes to Orlando in 2022 An all-new seasonal attraction debuts this November in Orlando, offering affordable holiday fun for all ages. Located at Dezerland Park on International Drive, Christmas Nights in Lights is an immersive light show experience unlike any other presented during the holiday season in Central Florida.
West Orange High School on lockdown
West Orange High School entered into a lockdown at 10:46 a.m. after a written threat against the school took place. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office PIO department, "no other suspicious activity has been reported or observed at this time." However, lockdown is still in place for staff and...
Historically Black Colleges And Universities Hosting A College Fair (October 7)
HBCU Week, which highlights Historically Black Colleges and Universities, is hosting a College Fair at Disney Wide World of Sports (DWWS). The event will be on October 7, 2022, from 7:30 am-1:30 pm. Students will be picked up at their local school and transported to DWWS. Students in grades 11...
Kennedy Space Center offers discount admission to Central Florida residents
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a discount on admission for Central Florida residents in select counties. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering a ticket discount to Central Florida residents. Residents of Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties can purchase tickets for $19...
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is launching a new offer for some Florida residents. The attraction has created a special “Mercury Offer” for discounted tickets this month. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The park will offer reduced admission for...
Clermont To Host 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
CLERMONT – To commemorate and honor those lost in the terrorist attacks of 2001, the City of Clermont will host its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony will be held Sunday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center, 3700 South Highway 27. Clermont Police...
9/11 National Day of Service And Remembrance: Volunteer Opportunities in Lake County
Submitted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Twenty-one years ago, 2,977 people lost their lives during the attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Every year on 9/11, we honor their memory by giving back to our communities through our actions on the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Each of us plays an irreplaceable part in our neighborhoods, our workplaces, and our families.
Narrow width of Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for complaints
The narrow width of the Lake Miona Walking Trail has officials bracing for potential complaints from residents. The tab for the trail, nicknamed the “million dollar mile” by one official, is estimated to top out at $840,000, and is being paid for with amenity fees from residents of The Villages living south of County Road 466.
Free CPR class for citizens
The Winter Garden Fire Rescue Department is offering a free hands-only CPR citizen training course Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Jessie Brock Community Center. There are two class options: 9:30 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The course covers adult and child CPR, proper AED use, and...
