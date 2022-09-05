Flight School is the Middle School orientation program for rising sixth graders at Montverde Academy. Oftentimes, students feel a great deal of anxiety transitioning from the Lower School to the Middle School – or from an outside school into MVA as a sixth grader. Not only do students feel apprehensive about the larger amount of responsibilities at the Middle School, but they also worry about being in a different building and physically navigating their class schedule. “Back when I was first starting sixth grade,” said Layla Busby, an eighth-grade volunteer at Flight School, “I was struggling a lot with finding everything and making sure I was ready because I was really nervous.”

