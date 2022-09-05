Have you seen him? Gilmer County father missing since Saturday

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — A Gilmer County family is asking for the public’s help to find a missing father and husband.

Christopher Mays hasn’t been seen since Saturday around 6:30 p.m. Family said they had last contact with him around 7:30 p.m.

The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office said Mays was last seen walking off Ridgeway Church Road. He is unknown which direction he was traveling.

Family members told Channel 2 they are organizing a search party in the area.

Mays is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown-red hair with a red beard.

He was last seen wearing red and black gym shorts, a brown shirt and white shoes.

Anyone who has seen Mays is urged to contact his family or Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office at 706-635-8911.

