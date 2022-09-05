Read full article on original website
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Insider: Russell Wilson Seen as 'Declining Player' by Front Office Member
It turns out Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos wasn't just about the quarterback's long-simmering issues with coach Pete Carroll. The Seattle Seahawks also apparently believed they were selling high on a player about to hit his decline. "So those two things," a source in the Seahawks' front office...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Rams QB Matthew Stafford Had Surgery on Elbow Injury in Offseason
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's achy elbow reportedly required offseason surgery. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former Pro Bowler had a procedure done to deal with the pain he experienced throughout last season and help him prepare for this season. Schefter noted Stafford "is now said to feel better...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 1 Big Board: Complete PPR Player Rankings and Top Plays
After a long, dark offseason, another NFL campaign is almost upon us. And it brings with it another year of fantasy football. No more predraft research—that big day has come and gone. Now it's time to start setting lineups. Trying to milk up every point possible out of that lineup. Exploiting the good matchups—and avoid the bad ones.
Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford makes NFL history in 2022 opener
A lot has been made of Matthew Stafford and his elbow issues leading up to the Los Angeles Rams season
Bleacher Report
Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
Bleacher Report
Steelers' Kenny Pickett Predicted to Win 2022 NFL Offensive ROY by NFL Execs
Kenny Pickett wasn't named the Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback for Week 1, but NFL executives still believe he'll be named the Offensive Rookie of the Year come season's end. "Even if [Pickett] starts 10-12 games, the spotlight will be on him and he's got good weapons around him," an NFL...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Puts Friday Deadline on Ravens Contract Talks Ahead of 2022 Season
Lamar Jackson has officially given the Baltimore Ravens a deadline to finalize his extension, telling reporters Wednesday that both sides are still engaged in discussions but he plans to cease negotiations Friday. "As of right now, you know, we're still talking," Jackson said. "The week's not over yet, but soon,...
Bleacher Report
Bills vs. Rams Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy FanDuel, DraftKings
The 2022 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with what is expected to be a high-scoring clash between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams. The potential for a ton of points should excite daily fantasy football players of any format. There are plenty of intriguing options on each roster to load up on in single-game contests.
Bleacher Report
Amid Heisman and No. 1-Pick Hype, Will Anderson Jr. Stays Dominant and in the Moment
On Sundays, Will Anderson Jr. likes to slip away. He would prefer to keep the location of his whereabouts unspecified, which is reasonable given how much his life has changed in the past 18 months. The days of anonymous existence are fleeting. He seeks tranquility, which he often finds by...
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 1
The big day is finally, mercifully here. It's time to play football. Thursday night in Los Angeles, the Rams will play host to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in the first game of the 2022 season. And when that game begins, another season of fantasy football will start with it.
Bleacher Report
7 NFL Players Who Already Look Like 2022 NFL Free-Agent Steals
When it comes to NFL free agency, value is the name of the game. No one exemplified finding value like the Green Bay Packers last season. De'Vondre Campbell came to the team on a one-year contract and delivered an All-Pro season and earned a lucrative extension. Rasul Douglas signed a...
Bleacher Report
Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After Preseason
For veteran free agents who are looking to chase a ring, the Green Bay Packers should be an enticing option. They just put the finishing touches on their preseason. The active roster has been cut down to 53 and while the Packers went 1-2 in their three exhibitions, they still have a team whose goal should be a Super Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Report: Russell Wilson Blamed Pete Carroll for Holding Him Back in 2019 NFL MVP Race
Russell Wilson was a Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowler in his 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, but the absence of one accolade reportedly remained a sore point for the star quarterback. ESPN's Brady Henderson laid out what led to Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos this...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Sean McVay, Les Snead Receive Contract Extensions Through 2026 Before Week 1
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have agreed to contract extensions with the team Thursday:. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, both are now under contract through 2026. McVay has a 55-26 record across five seasons with the Rams, leading the team to a Super...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Great' After New Cleats Irritate Surgically Repaired Ankle
Dak Prescott was limited in Thursday's practice because his new cleats were bothering his surgically repaired ankle, but the Dallas Cowboys quarterback insisted while speaking with reporters that he's never felt better. "I promise you I'm great," Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer, adding, "Just being very, very precautious. Switched...
Bleacher Report
Za'Darius Smith Blasts Packers, Joined Vikings Because 'I Was Treated Bad' by GB
Za'Darius Smith has no love lost with the Green Bay Packers. The two-time Pro Bowler says he felt the Packers abandoned him last season when he suffered a back injury. "How I was [perceived] here in the building, I came down to here, to a nobody," Smith told NFL reporter Tyler Dunne. "To everybody in building. I was like, 'Damn, why am I being treated like this?' I brought the culture. I helped change this s--t. Why the f--k am I the one being treated like that?"
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Darren Waller Contract Talks Progressing, Goal Is Deal Done by Sunday
Darren Waller's hopes of getting a new contract from the Las Vegas Raiders could become a reality soon. Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, talks between Waller and the Raiders are "progressing" with the goal of getting a deal done before their first game of the year against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Dabo Swinney, Clemson Agree to New 10-Year Contract Worth Reported $115M
Clemson announced Thursday it signed head football coach Dabo Swinney to a contract extension through 2031. According to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Swinney will make $115 million over the term of his new 10-year deal, making him the second-highest-paid head coach in FBS after Nick Saban. This follows the current...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Rumors: Ravens QB Doesn't Plan to Hire Agent amid Contract Talks
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens have been unable to work out a new contract, but the quarterback seemingly won't change his strategy of representing himself. "Per multiple league sources, Jackson and/or someone assisting Jackson has spoken with at least one agent," Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported. "However, as of now, Jackson has no plans to hire an agent."
