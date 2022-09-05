Read full article on original website
Mets set dubious record in latest blowout loss to Pirates
The New York Mets have been heading in the right direction all year, but they've certainly wound up on the wrong side of the record books recently. After their 8-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday, the Mets became the first team in MLB history to lose three straight games by six or more runs to a club with at least 30 fewer wins, according to Stats Perform.
Kevin Newman hitting sixth in Pittsburgh's Tuesday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is starting in Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Newman will operate second base after Tucupita Marcano was rested at home. In a matchup versus Taijuan Walker, our models project Newman to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
Report: MLB to vote on measures meant to quicken game
The competition committee of Major League Baseball is set to vote on measures meant to quicken the game on Friday,
Mets falter again, fall to lowly Pirates; NL East now tied
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets built their lead in the National League East in part by feasting on also-rans. In September, the also-rans are fighting back, and a division title that seemed almost a foregone conclusion during portions of the spring and summer now feels particularly perilous with fall fast approaching. Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the suddenly listless Mets to an 8-2 loss on Tuesday night. New York failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight against teams playing out the string. Manager Buck Showalter hardly seemed bothered that the first-place perch his team had occupied alone since April 12 was in jeopardy. The loss trimmed New York’s lead over Atlanta to a half-game with the Braves playing later Tuesday in Oakland.
Mets ride deGrom, Bassitt to doubleheader sweep of Pirates
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob deGrom threw seven dominant innings and the New York Mets routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 on Wednesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep that thrust them back into sole possession of first place in the NL East. DeGrom (5-1) struck out eight and walked one...
Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets players, coaches to all wear No. 21 on Roberto Clemente Day
NEW YORK -- All players and coaches for the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets will wear No. 21 jerseys during their game Sept. 15 to commemorate Roberto Clemente Day, it was announced Thursday. The 2022 season marks the 50th anniversary of Clemente's tragic death in a plane crash while...
Bichette shines as Blue Jays sweep doubleheader vs. Orioles
BALTIMORE (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a career-high three home runs in the second game of a doubleheader, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Monday night to complete a sweep and widen their lead in the AL wild-card race. Bichette hit a three-run homer off...
Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance
Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under...
