PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Mets built their lead in the National League East in part by feasting on also-rans. In September, the also-rans are fighting back, and a division title that seemed almost a foregone conclusion during portions of the spring and summer now feels particularly perilous with fall fast approaching. Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the suddenly listless Mets to an 8-2 loss on Tuesday night. New York failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight against teams playing out the string. Manager Buck Showalter hardly seemed bothered that the first-place perch his team had occupied alone since April 12 was in jeopardy. The loss trimmed New York’s lead over Atlanta to a half-game with the Braves playing later Tuesday in Oakland.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO