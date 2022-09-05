ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m. On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Natural Gas Costs Rose Thursday for UGI Clients

DENVER PA – The price of natural gas purchased from UGI Utilities Inc. by its customers, including those in portions of northwestern Montgomery County and eastern and central Berks County, rose Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) by 7.6 percent, the company announced. The hike means the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month, it added.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyyimby.com

Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia

A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco

Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Martorano's Prime, an Italian-American steakhouse, to open at Rivers Casino

South Philadelphia native and celebrity cook Steve Martorano plans to open up his Italian-American steakhouse, Martorano's Prime, at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Fishtown. This will be his second after opening a location last year at the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, in addition to his other U.S. restaurants. Martorano got his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

