Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Local drivers react to gas prices in Pennsylvania dropping below $4 per gallon
PITTSBURGH — Drivers are getting some relief at the pump since the average gas price statewide has fallen below $4 per gallon. High gas prices have put a strain on many families this summer. Now on Labor Day, the average gas price in Pennsylvania has dipped just under $4.
The Number Of New Real Estate Listings In Philadelphia Has Plummeted
The real estate market is constantly fluctuating, and the number of new listings in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has decreased. Here's what it means.
New Amazon Fresh opens in Broomall, Pa. without checkout lines
The Broomall Amazon Fresh location features "Just Walk Out" technology - which means no checkout line.
Wilmington, Delaware ranks as top 10 city to retire, WalletHub says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you are looking for a nice place to retire, you may not have to look too far. A city in Delaware made the top 10 list.But first, let's get to No. 1.Personal finance website Wallet Hub named Charleston, South Carolina, as the best city to retire.The website cited good weather, low crime and laws against elder abuse. Orlando and Cincinnati rounded out the top three.Wilmington, Delaware, came in eighth place.And Philadelphia placed 62nd out of 182 cities on the list.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Amazon Fresh Store in Delaware County will give the area an economic boost
BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning for the Philadelphia area's first Amazon Fresh store. It's now open for business in Delaware County.This grand opening has created a lot of excitement in the area. And the biggest attraction is you can leave your wallet at home – all you need is the app. The grand opening of the Amazon Fresh store was met with lines that could rival Black Friday."We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one." Lavelle says they...
fox29.com
Sheetz cuts diesel gas prices, offers free meals for truck drivers for a month
ALTOONA, Pa. - Truck drivers will feel the love every time they find themselves at a Sheetz throughout the month of September. Next week is Truck Driver Appreciation Week, and the gas station is showing their support by reducing diesel gas prices from September 5- 30. Truck drivers will pay...
fox29.com
Vehicles pelted with rocks, debris thrown from train overpass onto Philadelphia highway
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating after motorists reported being pelted with rocks and other debris while driving down a Philadelphia highway on Tuesday night. A driver who asked to remain anonymous told FOX 29 that he was driving on I-76 eastbound near the Passyunk and Oregon Avenue exit around 7 p.m. when his car was struck by a large rock.
7 of Delaware County’s Towns Are in the Top 50 for Best Places to Live in PA
Delaware County is home to seven of the 50 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, according to rankings published by Niche.com. Niche.com ranked places based on several key factors, including the cost of living, quality of local schools, employment rates, crime statistics, and housing trends, among many others. Swarthmore, with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEXT Weather: Labor Day weekend to close out with heavy rain the Philadelphia region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia region could see some severe weather to close out the Labor Day holiday. A cold front will slowly drop through the Philly area on Monday night, which will lead to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region, including the Lehigh Valley. The rain will develop from west to east starting in the Lehigh Valley and Poconos between 5 and 7 p.m. It will arrive in the Philadelphia area between 8 and 9 p.m. On Monday night, an area of low pressure will travel along the front and trigger heavy rainfall through Tuesday. Some parts of...
Two Chester County Houses Among Most Expensive Home Sales in Philadelphia Area
While there has been a trend of falling home prices throughout the nation and in the region in the past few months, many houses in Chester County and the rest of Philadelphia’s suburbs are still managing to reach record prices, partly due to the continued demand coupled with low inventory.
sanatogapost.com
Natural Gas Costs Rose Thursday for UGI Clients
DENVER PA – The price of natural gas purchased from UGI Utilities Inc. by its customers, including those in portions of northwestern Montgomery County and eastern and central Berks County, rose Thursday (Sept. 1, 2022) by 7.6 percent, the company announced. The hike means the average residential heating customer’s bill will increase from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month, it added.
‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it
'Tranq,' or xylazine, is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians and is not approved for human use. The post ‘Tranq’ isn’t just a Philly problem. But it will take city officials, healthcare workers to fix it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Gas leak causes evacuations at Philadelphia apartment complex, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a gas leak caused an entire Philadelphia apartment building to evacuate on Wednesday night. Emergency crews were called to the Mendela Apartments on the 7000 block of North Broad Street around 7:30 p.m. Officials told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson that there were high carbon monoxide readings...
phillyyimby.com
Excavation Underway at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties, Lower North Philadelphia
A recent site visit by Philly YIMBY has discovered that excavation work is underway for a 315-foot-tall, 24-story tower at 300 North Christopher Columbus Boulevard in Northern Liberties. The development will span nearly an entire city block, bordered by North Christopher Columbus Boulevard to the east, Vine Street to the south, Water Street to the west, and Callowhill Street to the north. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by The Durst Organization, the 316-foot-tall tower will feature 10,094 square feet of ground-level retail as well as a new public park as part of the development. The site is located on the Delaware River waterfront a block to the north of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, on the border between Northern Liberties to the north and Old City to the south.
Some of the Best Pizza — Ahem, Tomato Pie — in the Entire Country Is Right Here in Montco
Two Montgomery County bakeries have helped Pennsylvania snag one of the spots among the ten best pizza states in America, writes David Landsel for the Food & Wine. But the pizza recommendations sidestep a local point of clarity, for when it comes to dough covered with gravy and cheese, a pizza is one thing, and a tomato pie is something else altogether.
Dave’s Hot Chicken Franchisees Announce Two-Year Plan for Philadelphia Expansion
From Nashville to Philly by way of Hollywood, the celebrity-backed fried chicken brand will be making its Pennsylvania debut next year, with another six planned through 2024.
fox29.com
Flooding across the Delaware Valley: Delays, traffic and warnings as storms roll in Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA - With the Tuesday morning commute in full swing, heavy rain is causing flooding and possibly dangerous conditions in Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Storms are just getting started in the Delaware Valley with downpours expected all day into the evening hours, and possibly overnight. Several areas are already experiencing some flooding, and its effects, as a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for several counties.
fox29.com
Police: Local post office dropbox hit dozens of times by thieves looking for money, checks
CHELTENHAM, Pa. - On the same day Pennsylvania leaders met to raise concerns about rising crime against the postal service, authorities in one county warned residents to avoid a mailbox that's been struck by thefts dozens of times. The Cheltenham Township Police Department advised residents not to put mail with...
South Philadelphia business becomes latest victim of check washing scheme
"It's so disruptive and it feels very violating. It's also hard because it seems that nobody cares," said Debra Lutz, owner of GEN3 Electric in Philadelphia.
phillyvoice.com
Martorano's Prime, an Italian-American steakhouse, to open at Rivers Casino
South Philadelphia native and celebrity cook Steve Martorano plans to open up his Italian-American steakhouse, Martorano's Prime, at the Rivers Casino Philadelphia in Fishtown. This will be his second after opening a location last year at the Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, in addition to his other U.S. restaurants. Martorano got his...
Comments / 0