Norfolk, VA

Man shot, killed on Military Highway in Norfolk identified

By Alton Worley II
 3 days ago
NORFOLK, Va. - A man that was shot and killed Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, has been identified by police.

Police received a call for reports of gunshots in the parking lot of 871 N. Military Highway. Upon arrival authorities found 27-year-old Michael I. Rivera-Rubert suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This shooting was among a string of violence that took place in Norfolk on Labor Day weekend.

No suspect information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Comments / 6

Carla Schreiber
3d ago

So sad the gun violence is so bad. It's like the show The Wild Wild West. People don't value their lives.

Island Man
3d ago

Looks like MAGA people aren't the problem as Joe would have the weak minded to believe.

