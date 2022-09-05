Read full article on original website
The Best Seafood Restaurants in New York City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNew York City, NY
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Rats, Tourists & NYCSarah RoseNew York City, NY
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
wshu.org
Suffolk County shows support for Ronkonkoma development
The Suffolk County Legislature has voted to join the town of Islip to help fund the construction of a major retail and hospitality hub in Ronkonkoma. The Midway Crossing proposal calls for 2.7 million square feet of construction. It would include a convention center, hotel, new MacArthur Airport terminal and a walkway connecting the airport to the Long Island Rail Road station in Ronkonkoma.
northforker.com
‘East End Food Hub’ in the works for Riverhead farmers market site
As proposed, the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead would be transformed into an ‘East End Food Hub.’ (Credit: Rendering courtesy of East End Food Institute) Planning is underway to transform the current East End Food Market into a year-round “East End Food Hub” at the former Homeside Florist property in Riverhead.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Hiring in Huntington: Part-Time Job Openings
Not everyone wants or can work full time. If you want part-time hours, here’s a roundup of some openings in the Huntington area. Bilingual Human Resources Assistant, Sage Solutions Must be able to write, read and speak Spanish fluently.
greaterlongisland.com
It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon
Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
rew-online.com
Fountaingate Gardens Independent Living Community Officially Fully Open to Residents￼
Gurwin Healthcare System announced it has officially opened The Parkview, the largest residential building of the new Fountaingate Gardens independent living complex on Gurwin’s 36-acre Commack campus, with the delivery of the certificate of occupancy on August 16, 2022. The $115 million,129-luxury apartment Life Plan Community is a unique...
longisland.com
2022 Guide to Fall Fairs & Festivals on Long Island
Want to spend autumn weekends with the family going to a fun fall fair or festival? We picked some of the best Long Island fairs and festivals to attend. Check out our events page for more fun things to do and see on Long Island. Over 50 Fair - “Lucky...
fox5ny.com
Bus driver shortage causing problems for Long Island special education students
LONG ISLAND - Dozens of special education students were left home on their first day back to school and others dealt with delays due to a bus driver shortage in Nassau County. Robert Dillon, district superintendent for Nassau BOCES, says parents of just under 100 students in areas including Seaford, Jericho, Hicksville, and Wantagh have been left scrambling by the shortage.
longisland.com
Freeport, NY Business Announced Among 11 Finalists for Inaugural Minority and Women's Business Award
The Business Council of New York State announced Wednesday 11 finalists for the inaugural Minority & Women Business Award. The Business Council believes in the continued promotion of economic growth and prosperity for all, and that opportunity must be given to all employers, regardless of race or creed. The Minority...
News 12
Blakeman appoints new corrections commissioner and Nassau sheriff
There are changes coming to the Nassau County Correctional Center. County Executive Bruce Blakeman promoted Michael Sposato to corrections commissioner. Sposato previously served as sheriff under Ed Mangano and was demoted in 2018 for jail mismanagement. The decision comes months after a report found the private medical contractor Sposato brought...
greaterlongisland.com
Kick’N Chicken plans third LI location, this time in Huntington
Shortly after announcing his plans for a second Kick’N Chicken location in Smithtown, word on the street says owner Ryan Carroll will heat things up in Huntington next. The two new eateries are planned for 20 East Main St. in Smithtown’s Village Commons shopping center and 339 New York Ave. in Huntington, where Pete’s Famous Cheesesteaks had previously operated.
LIE Lanes to Be Closed for Resurfacing Work
The westbound Long Island Expressway will be closed to traffic between State Route 454/Veterans Memorial Highway and Route 231 in the Towns of Islip, Smithtown, and Huntington from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m., weeknights, beginning Wednesday night.
longisland.com
Chic-fil-A, Jimmy John’s and Dunkin’ Donuts Proposed For Property in Riverhead
The development of a property on the corner of Old Country Road and Mill Road in RIverhead has been on the table since at least 2019, according to public records. The application for the 7-acre site called for a new retail center consisting of 45,487-square-feet of assorted development, some of which would be retail space.
fairfieldpolicenj.org
New York Trio Arrested in Motor Vehicle Distraction Burglary
Fairfield (NJ) The Fairfield Police Department announces the arrest of Cristher Calderon-Losada (44) of Jackson Heights, N.Y., Dario Jiminez-Casteneda (44) of Wantagh, N.Y., and Juana Guerrero-Hernandez (58) of Queens, N.Y. for a variety of criminal offenses on September 6, 2022. On that date, at approximately 1:36 P.M., officers were in the parking lot of the WaWa convenience store, located at 28 Little Falls Road, taking a report of a motor vehicle crash when they were approached by two individuals who were reporting that someone just broke into their car in the same lot and stole a Chase bank money bag. The victim told the officers that the suspects’ vehicle was a white Hyundai Tucson.
longisland.com
After 50 Years, Plainview Diner to Close
After 50 years of serving Long Islanders, the Plainview Diner will be closing its doors forever on September 25th. The diner opened in 1972, and has been serving Long Island residents for the 50 years since. Owner John Papavasilopoulos is retiring, his son told Newsday, and it is unlikely anyone will purchase the diner to keep it open as is.
Riverhead OKs agreement with Suffolk County Water Authority to serve Manorville area
Riverhead Town will enter into an agreement with the Suffolk County Water Authority to have the authority provide public water to an area of Manorville the town water district has been unable to serve. The agreement between the town and the water authority comes ahead of a looming deadline for...
fox5ny.com
Rents continue to skyrocket in NYC, Here is the average rent now
NEW YORK - Big rent hikes across the United States are slowing down but that is not the case in New York City. While the median rent around the country went up about 14% last year, it rose 23% in New York City according to a survey by Redfin. The...
untappedcities.com
The Top 14 Secrets of College Point, Queens
College Point is a diverse neighborhood in northern Queens, located north of Flushing and west of Whitestone. The neighborhood is often considered one of the most isolated in the borough because of the Whitestone Expressway and the lack of subway service nearby. The area was mostly rural until the mid-1850s when rubber factories and other industrial operations moved into the area. Many historic properties from the late 1800s still stand along or near College Point Boulevard, including the old Haefele’s Hotel from 1880. The neighborhood was even a resort town for a few decades, though much of College Point‘s waterfront property is now rather industrial. Today, the area is quaint and filled with parks and green spaces including Powell’s Cove Park, which offers views of the Whitestone Bridge. Here is our guide to the top 14 secrets of College Point.
islipbulletin.net
‘There’s a meeting within 10 minutes of your house’
Due to the anonymous nature of Al-Anon, the last names of people interviewed for this story have not been used. Most people are familiar with AA, or Alcoholics Anonymous. But few people are aware of the support groups available to the family and friends of someone with a drinking problem. Al-Anon Suffolk hopes to change that with a new postcard campaign aimed at reaching out to people who might not be aware of the services available to them. The postcards will be mailed out in batches of 500 every other week to every address in Bay Shore.
Smithtown superintendent of schools responds to allegations about teacher’s firing
The Smithtown superintendent of schools has responded to the allegations that a Smithtown High School East teacher was fired for being an ally to the LGBTQ community.
