Following the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II, The Crown is expected to hit pause on the production of its sixth and final season for an unclear period of time. In an email to Deadline, creator and showrunner Peter Morgan wrote, “The Crown is a love letter to her. I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.” Morgan and Netflix have long had their own version of Operation London Bridge in place, with a source close to The Crown explaining the plan in the event of the queen’s death: to shut down “for at least a week.” In 2016, Stephen Daldry, who directed four episodes of the show, said that halting production “would be a simple tribute and mark of respect.” The fifth season of The Crown, starring Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, is set to premiere on Netflix this November, and will cover significant events throughout the 1990s. The sixth season is not expected to cover events up to the present day.Read it at Deadline

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 MINUTES AGO