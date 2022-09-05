HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday weekend is over and it’s back to work on Houston area roads with two nightly closures taking place in downtown and around I-45 Gulf. Starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m., the I-10 eastbound connector ramp to I-45 will be closed. Drivers will continue traveling east toward Hardy/Mckee St. exit, and then U-turn. After entering through the next available ramp, drivers can take the westbound connector ramp to I-45. This closure will last until 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning and then repeat from Wednesday to Thursday during the same time frame.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO