Texas State

Comments / 0

cw39.com

Climate Concerns in Texas: More common than we think

HOUSTON (CW39) – According to a new study performed by by Climate Central, most Americans are concerned about climate change and support a range of climate policies. In Texas, 65% of people in the study reported that they are concerned about climate change, but only believe 38% are. Simply put, we are not giving our friends and neighbors enough credit for their attention to our changing planet.
cw39.com

Juul to pay Texas over $42 million in settlement

HOUSTON (CW39) — Texas, along with a group of states, has secured a multi-million agreement with Juul Labs, resolving a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. The investigation was initially launched in 2020 by Texas attorney general Ken Paxton, along with the attorneys general...
cw39.com

Dry pattern takes hold of Texas for at least a week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Other than a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, most of Texas will likely be completely dry for several days as a new long-term weather pattern settles in. Areas along the Gulf Coast in Texas could see up to half an inch or so, on average, through...
cw39.com

Extreme heat, wildfires, flooding in California

HOUSTON (CW39) – The west coast continues to be plagued with extreme heat this afternoon after a record setting week of temperatures so far. Excessive heat warnings, heat advisories, red flag warnings are issued for a vast portion of the western U.S. Sacramento’s high on Tuesday afternoon, 116 degrees, broke an all time record from. 1925. Yesterday the Sacramento Int Airport reached 110 degrees, continuing the triple digit streak.
cw39.com

Texas DPS head stated ‘no one’ will lose job after Uvalde, notes show

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Documents show the head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency said “no one is losing their jobs” over the response to the Uvalde school shooting massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers, according to timestamped notes from an internal DPS captain’s meeting in August, obtained by KXAN.
cw39.com

Scattered downpours Wednesday, drier days ahead

HOUSTON (KIAH) — After a few quiet weather days in Houston, scattered thunderstorms return today, mainly after 3 p.m. Scattered is the key word, meaning there will be space between each downpour, so not everyone gets wet. Where we do see storms, some could be briefly intense with heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The rain will move from north to south, and mostly tapers off after sunset.
cw39.com

‘Big Shades Bandit’ robs third bank, now has $5,000 reward for arrest

HOUSTON (CW39) — The man authorities have named the “Big Shades Bandit” has struck again with his third bank robbery in the Houston area. The FBI Violent Crime Task Force released new surveillance photos of the suspect in hopes of someone recognizing him, while Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect.
cw39.com

Weeknight road closures for downtown area, League City begin

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday weekend is over and it’s back to work on Houston area roads with two nightly closures taking place in downtown and around I-45 Gulf. Starting Tuesday night at 9 p.m., the I-10 eastbound connector ramp to I-45 will be closed. Drivers will continue traveling east toward Hardy/Mckee St. exit, and then U-turn. After entering through the next available ramp, drivers can take the westbound connector ramp to I-45. This closure will last until 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning and then repeat from Wednesday to Thursday during the same time frame.
cw39.com

Houston-area high school football games to watch: Week 3

HOUSTON (CW39) — There have been a big number of close games in the Houston area to start the 2002 high school football season. And that included a top-10 battle between Katy and Atascocita that was a thriller, with Katy winning 35-28. And guess what? We have another top-10 battle in the Houston area as two northside powers hook up in a battle of Mustangs.
HOUSTON, TX

