Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD

A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

13-year-old shot in north Houston showed up to urgent care, HPD says

A 13-year-old has reportedly been shot in north Houston, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, dispatch received a call from the Concentra Urgent Care in the 400 block of Greens Road. It is unclear if the shooting happened at the urgent care, or if the teenager was brought...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Car crashes into southwest Houston restaurant

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a crash after a car slammed into a restaurant on Tuesday night in southwest Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Komchop African restaurant near Westheimer Road and Briargreen Drive. The restaurant was open and operating at the time of the crash....
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Houston police

HOUSTON – Houston police have shared the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The Houston Police Department identified that man as Harrison Brown. He was 32 years old. Police said Brown was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement in the...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

FBI looking for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing 3 Houston banks

HOUSTON - The FBI needs your help finding a man dubbed as the "Big Shades Bandit" accused of robbing three Houston banks. Officials say the unidentified man was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank hit on June 29, 2022, at First Convenience Bank inside a Fiesta on Mykawa Rd. He robbed another First Convenience Bank on S. Gessner on August 13, 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Man hospitalized in Third Ward shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking into a shooting at a convenience store in the Third Ward that happened at midnight Tuesday morning that left a man in the hospital. Officers with Houston police were called to a store at 3014 Scott Street just after midnight and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
HOUSTON, TX

