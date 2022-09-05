Read full article on original website
Did This Billionaire Kill Himself To Avoid Prison?Jeffery MacHouston, TX
Wells Fargo Offers Zero Down Payment for Houston ResidentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Boys burned in road rage shooting from July 4, 2019, still recovering as trial underway
The mother of two boys who were injured in the fiery road rage shooting on July 4, 2019 says they are no longer victims, but survivors.
Click2Houston.com
$5,000 reward offered to identify suspects involved in 2017 deadly shooting of man in NE Houston: HPD
A reward is being offered to the public in hopes someone will identify the suspects involved in the 2017 deadly shooting, according to the Houston Police Department. On July 30, at 10 p.m., Jolley was shot and killed in the 11300 block of Homestead Road in northeast Houston. Police said during the incident, Jolley was in the parking lot when several suspects began shooting during an altercation.
cw39.com
Drive-by shooting on Grand Parkway leaves one man dead, deputies say
HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting early Thursday morning near Grand Parkway and Champion Forest Drive. Around 12:30 a.m., Harris County deputies say drivers were flagged down by a man driving a Jeep Cherokee. When drivers stopped, they found the passenger had been...
fox26houston.com
Man charged with murder for deadly Houston shooting outside convenience store
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged with the murder of a man who was shot to death outside of a Houston convenience store late Sunday night. James B. Thomas, 62, was arrested on Tuesday, Houston police say. The man who was shot to death was identified as 38-year-old Gary Jerome Hunter.
FOUND SAFE: Baby recovered after father leaves them inside running Jeep
The father told deputies he had left his 2018 Jeep Cherokee running outside the gas station with his 6-month-old in the car seat.
Loved ones say goodbye to Harris Co. Pct. 3 deputy fatally shot while driving home in Atascocita
Investigators still don't have a suspect in custody or know what the motive might've been, leaving Omar Ursin's family without any closure as they prepare to lay him to rest Thursday.
FBI still searching for 'Big Shades Bandit' after 3rd Houston bank robbery
Although he isn't wearing his "big shades," FBI Houston says this is the same guy. All three robberies happened at Houston-area First Convenience Bank branches.
Click2Houston.com
13-year-old shot in north Houston showed up to urgent care, HPD says
A 13-year-old has reportedly been shot in north Houston, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, dispatch received a call from the Concentra Urgent Care in the 400 block of Greens Road. It is unclear if the shooting happened at the urgent care, or if the teenager was brought...
Click2Houston.com
Surveillance photos released of two suspects tied to fatal shooting outside home in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of two suspects tied to a fatal shooting of a man on July 12 in a southeast Houston neighborhood, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 8 a.m. outside a home in the 12000 block of Sunset Ridge Lane.
cw39.com
Car crashes into southwest Houston restaurant
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating a crash after a car slammed into a restaurant on Tuesday night in southwest Houston. It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Komchop African restaurant near Westheimer Road and Briargreen Drive. The restaurant was open and operating at the time of the crash....
Video shows 3 armed men robbing $50K worth of merchandise from Houston store
HOUSTON — Houston Police released surveillance footage and new details after three armed men stole nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from an eyeglass store in the Tanglewood area. The robbery happened Friday in the middle of the day at the Pro Optix Eye Care on San Felipe Street. Three...
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting identified by Houston police
HOUSTON – Houston police have shared the name of a man killed during an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The Houston Police Department identified that man as Harrison Brown. He was 32 years old. Police said Brown was armed when he was shot and killed by law enforcement in the...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates update: Huge mail theft issue in Houston area sparks new investigation team
HOUSTON – Mail theft has become so rampant in Houston. The United States Postal Inspection Service has created a Houston mail theft jump team to investigate and try to stop the theft of mail and robberies of mail carriers. Our KPRC 2 Investigates team first exposed this problem back in May and has new numbers on the troubling crime.
fox26houston.com
FBI looking for 'Big Shades Bandit' accused of robbing 3 Houston banks
HOUSTON - The FBI needs your help finding a man dubbed as the "Big Shades Bandit" accused of robbing three Houston banks. Officials say the unidentified man was known for wearing large black sunglasses during his first bank hit on June 29, 2022, at First Convenience Bank inside a Fiesta on Mykawa Rd. He robbed another First Convenience Bank on S. Gessner on August 13, 2022.
HPD release photos of vehicle believed to be involved in 17-year-old's shooting death in SW Houston
The shooting happened at an apartment complex's parking garage. At the scene, officers learned the victim was taken to the hospital in another vehicle and pronounced dead.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Former NFL player charged with murder, 4-year-old walks out of school, car crash at restaurant leaves 2 hurt
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Former NFL player now charged with murder of girlfriend. Harris County records now reflect murder charges for Kevin Ware Jr. in the murder of Taylor Pomaski. We’ve been following this story for...
cw39.com
HPD: Man hospitalized in Third Ward shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are looking into a shooting at a convenience store in the Third Ward that happened at midnight Tuesday morning that left a man in the hospital. Officers with Houston police were called to a store at 3014 Scott Street just after midnight and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
Click2Houston.com
Father admits he lied about baby being inside stolen Jeep to force investigators to try and retrieve vehicle quicker, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A father has admitted that he lied to authorities when he reported that his baby was in the back seat of his stolen Jeep, believing it would force investigators to find his vehicle quicker, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. As the truth comes to...
Chambers County deputies arrest suspect for parole violation after 70-mile chase ending NB on I-45
The suspect's family reported to authorities that the man was suicidal earlier in the day. Before being booked into jail, the suspect went to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Deadly pileup shuts down eastbound lanes of East Freeway in E. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Eastbound lanes of East Freeway have reopened after a deadly pileup early Thursday. The crash involved four vehicles in the area of East Freeway near Mercury Drive in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s office. At least one person was killed.
