Joplin, MO

Crash on Rangeline takes out stop sign at 11th, two transported to hospital

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 11 p.m. Sunday night reports of a crash in the 1100 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to the parking lot of LendNation, 1102 S Rangeline.

Joplin Fire, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded to the parking lot of LendNation, 1102 S Rangeline.

Joplin Police tell us on scene two vehicles were involved. One was traveling south, and the second pulled from a business on the east side, to travel south. They collided in the roadway and both traveled into the property of LendNation.

1102 South Rangeline at LendNation in Joplin.

One car came to rest, taking out a stop sign on the corner and the other crashed to a halt into a utility pole.

Two people were transported to an area hospital from one vehicle. They both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Two from the other vehicle were not injured.

South Rangeline was partially blocked for about an hour.

City of Joplin Public Works were notified of the stop sign taken out at 11th Street.

Liberty Utilities responded to inspect the pole for damage, it is unknown if they replaced it overnight. There were no outages reported in the area.

Chuck’s Towing removed the vehicles from the crash scene.

Comments / 1

magichalo1
3d ago

I feel bad for these folks. The people coming out of Lend Nation had either just taken out a loan or just made a payment. Things just got worst for them. May God Bless these people in this accident and please make things better for all concerned.

Reply
3
