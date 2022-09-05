ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penelope Cruz steps out in head-to-toe Chanel as she shows off her curves in a plunging waistcoat during Venice Film Festival appearance

By Joanna Crawley For Mailonline
 3 days ago

She's been in attendance at the Venice Film Festival to debut her new movie L'immensità.

And the morning after she wowed the red carpet in Chanel for the film's Sunday night premiere, Penelope Cruz looked ultra chic for a stop at the city's Hotel Excelsior.

The actress, 48, teamed a plunging waistcoat with logo-print jeans for a head-to-toe Chanel look as she posed for the cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RHYf6_0hinc9Kx00
Chanel chic: Penelope Cruz wowed a plunging tweed waistcoat and jeans combo at the Venice Film Festival on Monday 

The Chanel ensemble showed off the actress' tanned curves as she slipped her jacket off her shoulders.

A pair of straight-leg jeans printed with the Chanel logo added to the chic look, while a classic bag from the design house and peep toes heels were the finishing touches.

Penelope is in town promoting her new movie, which is set in 1970s Rome and sees the talented star play a mother of three contending with a violent husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2rBa_0hinc9Kx00
The actress, who is in town promoting her new movie L'immensità, showed off her tanned curves in her matching waistcoat and jacket 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jk5lm_0hinc9Kx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hreUz_0hinc9Kx00
Designer denim: A pair of straight-leg jeans printed with the Chanel logo added to the chic look

L'immensità, directed by Italian director Emanuele Crialese, sees the actress' character end up in a psychiatric institution, and during a press conference on Sunday Penelope spoke out in the realities of domestic violence.

'I don't think my character is crazy at all,' Cruz said, according to Variety,

'She is trapped in her family. Trapped in her home, in her body. In the situation in which she finds herself living. She doesn't have a plan B. There is no escape,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDatb_0hinc9Kx00
All about the accessories: A classic bag from the design house and peep toes heels were the finishing touches
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbVrq_0hinc9Kx00
Stunning: Penelope also showed off a pair of glitzy Chanel earrings during her posing session
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VEN4T_0hinc9Kx00
Promo trail: Penelope is in town promoting her new movie, which is set in 1970s Rome and sees the talented star play a mother of three contending with a violent husband

'She's not crazy at all. She's oppressed in many different ways. And she simply can't take it anymore.

'There are many women around the world trapped in their homes, who pretend in front of their children. They try to pretend that things aren't that bad. They do this to survive.'

Penélope is a mother-of-two herself, sharing son Leonardo, 11; and daughter Luna, nearly 9, with her husband of nearly 12 years, Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ooRU_0hinc9Kx00
New movie: L'immensità, directed by Italian director Emanuele Crialese, sees the actress' character end up in a psychiatric institution 

IN THIS ARTICLE
