California State

joebrandon.org
3d ago

Yeah and they expect their grid to hold up with a few hundred thousand electric cars. Democracy=Idiocracy

35
Gerald Yafchak
3d ago

this has to be good news for anyone that drive a electric vehicle! God, California leadership is something of NOT brilliance

15
woodchuck
3d ago

I have a great idea California. Take all of those electric cars and trucks and tie them into the grid. Ford motor Company said their electric PU can power an entire house. Hmmmmm.

5
The Associated Press

California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
CBS San Francisco

Record heat overwhelms California power grid; rolling blackouts increasingly likely

SAN FRANCISCO -- California baked with the hottest temperatures of the year Tuesday afternoon and its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures.The California Independent Systems Operator (CAISO) issued a Energy Emergency Alert 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The second of three emergency alert stages means taking emergency energy-saving measures "such as tapping backup generators, buying more power from other states and using so-called demand response programs," according to CAISO. The ISO was expected to declare an EEA 3 around 5:30 p.m., one step away from ordering...
The Hill

Climate change overwhelming California power grid

A record heat wave is pushing California’s electric grid up against the point of failure this week, with officials pointing to climate change for putting continued stress on the system. The state issued an emergency alert for a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, urging customers to conserve energy between...
Axios

Thousands without power in California as record heat wave roasts U.S. West

Thousands of customers were without power in California Monday night due to the intensifying record heat wave that's hitting much of the U.S. West. By the numbers: Nearly 67,000 Californian customers were without power on Monday night, according to poweroutage.us. Ongoing power outages were impacting over 40,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers across 28 counties, mostly in the San Francisco Bay Area's Contra Costa County, per a PG&E update.
US News and World Report

Californians Seek Relief as Heat Wave Grips State for Eighth Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A man in a heat-stricken suburb of Los Angeles and a woman with two young kids in Pomona were among the Californians desperately seeking cool shelter as extreme temperatures baked the state on Wednesday for an eighth straight day. Temperatures were expected to top 108 degrees Fahrenheit...
CBS Sacramento

Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve

SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
FOXBusiness

California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels

California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
californiaexaminer.net

Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature

Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
CBS News

Wildfire tears through Northern California town, kills two

Weed, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He didn't immediately provide names or other details including the age or gender of the two people who died.
SFGate

The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake

At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom.  Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns.  • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
