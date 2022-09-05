Read full article on original website
joebrandon.org
3d ago
Yeah and they expect their grid to hold up with a few hundred thousand electric cars. Democracy=Idiocracy
Reply(5)
35
Gerald Yafchak
3d ago
this has to be good news for anyone that drive a electric vehicle! God, California leadership is something of NOT brilliance
Reply
15
woodchuck
3d ago
I have a great idea California. Take all of those electric cars and trucks and tie them into the grid. Ford motor Company said their electric PU can power an entire house. Hmmmmm.
Reply
5
Related
California's record heat wave fuels wildfires, puts strain on power grid
An intense heat wave in California is putting a strain on the state's power grid and fueling nine major wildfires across the state. Carter Evans has more.
California company: Machine failure may have caused wildfire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A wood products company said Wednesday that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through a Northern California town was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill. Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to $50 million for a community restoration fund. The Mill Fire erupted Sept. 2 at the company’s facility in the small town of Weed on Interstate 5, about 280 miles (451 km) northeast of San Francisco. Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a “third-party-supplied machine.”
Record heat overwhelms California power grid; rolling blackouts increasingly likely
SAN FRANCISCO -- California baked with the hottest temperatures of the year Tuesday afternoon and its highest chance of blackouts this year as a brutal heat wave continues to blanket the state with triple-digit temperatures.The California Independent Systems Operator (CAISO) issued a Energy Emergency Alert 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday. The second of three emergency alert stages means taking emergency energy-saving measures "such as tapping backup generators, buying more power from other states and using so-called demand response programs," according to CAISO. The ISO was expected to declare an EEA 3 around 5:30 p.m., one step away from ordering...
Fairview Fire continues 'burning in all directions on all flanks,' scorching nearly 20,000 acres, fire officials say
The fire is 5% contained, said Cal Fire Chief Josh Janssen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
A prolonged heat wave in Northern California sucked the last bits of moisture from trees, shrubs and grasses.
Climate change overwhelming California power grid
A record heat wave is pushing California’s electric grid up against the point of failure this week, with officials pointing to climate change for putting continued stress on the system. The state issued an emergency alert for a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday, urging customers to conserve energy between...
Thousands without power in California as record heat wave roasts U.S. West
Thousands of customers were without power in California Monday night due to the intensifying record heat wave that's hitting much of the U.S. West. By the numbers: Nearly 67,000 Californian customers were without power on Monday night, according to poweroutage.us. Ongoing power outages were impacting over 40,000 Pacific Gas and Electric Company customers across 28 counties, mostly in the San Francisco Bay Area's Contra Costa County, per a PG&E update.
Possibility of California power outages increases as heat wave worsens
California's chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave.
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Californians Seek Relief as Heat Wave Grips State for Eighth Day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) -A man in a heat-stricken suburb of Los Angeles and a woman with two young kids in Pomona were among the Californians desperately seeking cool shelter as extreme temperatures baked the state on Wednesday for an eighth straight day. Temperatures were expected to top 108 degrees Fahrenheit...
Lights left on in downtown Sacramento buildings overnight as Californians asked to conserve
SACRAMENTO - On the brink of blackouts, California's energy agency issued a flex alert state-wide, asking neighbors and businesses to lower their energy use but our CBS13 crew found not everyone is heeding the call for conservation.Our camera captured government buildings in downtown Sacramento with interior lighting left on with no signs of anyone working inside, during the holiday weekend. All five floors at the Sacramento County courthouse were glowing, the California Employment Development Department left lights on multiple floors, and the District Attorney's office was also lit up. "PGE meteorologists have seen this weather coming in and we have been...
KCRA.com
California heat wave: All-time heat record in Sacramento broken at 115 degrees
The heat wave battering Northern California has broken the all-time temperature record in Sacramento. By 4:30 p.m., temperatures hit 115 degrees in downtown Sacramento. That beats the 114 record that was previously set on July 17, 1925, KCRA 3's weather team said. California is at a high risk of rolling...
Restaurants move to stop new California fast food worker law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Restaurant owners moved Wednesday to at least temporarily block a nation-leading new California law giving more power to fast food workers. The owners want the state’s voters to ultimately decide the law’s fate. A coalition calling itself Protect Neighborhood Restaurants filed a referendum...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels
California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
californiaexaminer.net
Bay Area Records Highest-ever Temperature
Temperatures of 110 degrees or higher have been recorded in several Bay Area locations, making the final day of Labor Day weekend celebrations unbearable for many. Extreme temperatures put California’s electrical infrastructure to the ultimate test. The highest ever recorded temperatures in the Bay Area were in two separate places.
Widespread rolling blackouts averted but PG&E outages still possible due to weather-related issues
Although widespread rolling blackouts have been averted, PG&E power outages are still possible due to weather-related issues.
Southern California wildfire explodes, kills 2, threatens thousands of structures
Crews were battling an approximately 20-acre brush fire in the city of Hemet southeast of Los Angeles that quickly grew to 2,000 acres and was 5% contained by the evening hours, CBS Los Angeles reports. Captain Richard Cordova, with the Riverside County Fire Department confirmed that two residents died as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildfire tears through Northern California town, kills two
Weed, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue. LaRue shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north of Weed, the rural community charred by one of California's latest wildfires. He didn't immediately provide names or other details including the age or gender of the two people who died.
"Small" dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado could sell for $500,000, experts say
A dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado is going on sale next month in Paris. It was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land. The fossil could sell for close to $500,000, experts say. Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at previous auctions, the iguanodon stands just 4 feet high and...
California 'heat wave expected to be longer and peak even higher,' forecasters say
California is in the grips of a brutal heat wave, and meteorologists said Sunday that it's going to be even more brutal than expected.
The Daily 09-06-22: A notorious California ghost town emerges from a drying lake
At Lake Isabella, nestled within the southern Sierra Nevada foothills in Central California, the telltale signs of drought are all too visible. The shoreline resembles a giant toilet bowl ring around the lake’s edge, while the detritus of long-forgotten secrets in various stages of decay poke up from the lake’s bottom. Now at 8% capacity, the man-made lake is revealing the foundations of one of the Wild West’s most infamous towns. • Why Californians are obsessed with the little-known surf town of Tofino on Vancouver Island
CBS News
538K+
Followers
65K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 40