Kitsap County's COVID cases fall 6.1%; Washington cases surge 13.1%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Washington state in the week ending Sunday, rising 13.1% as 8,791 cases were reported. The previous week had 7,772 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Washington ranked 41st among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 17.1% from the week before, with 543,317 cases reported. With 2.29% of the country's population, Washington had 1.62% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Labor Day holiday may have altered how many people can get tested and when, and when governments report testing results and deaths. This will skew week-to-week comparisons.

Johns Hopkins University has been getting Washington state cases on an erratic schedule, which can significantly skew week-to-week comparisons.

Kitsap County reported 230 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 245 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 48,146 cases and 382 deaths.

Mason County reported 92 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 97 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic, it has reported 14,512 cases and 158 deaths.

Within Washington state, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Grant County with 226 cases per 100,000 per week; Yakima County with 157; and Okanogan County with 152. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were King County, with 2,833 cases; Snohomish County, with 1,172 cases; and Pierce County, with 794. Weekly case counts rose in 21 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Snohomish, King and Spokane counties.

Across Washington state, cases fell in 16 counties, with the best declines in Clark County, with 383 cases from 445 a week earlier; in Douglas County, with 50 cases from 80; and in Asotin County, with 21 cases from 43.

In Washington state, 61 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 85 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,787,212 people in Washington state have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 14,066 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States, 94,748,404 people have tested positive and 1,047,498 people have died.

Washington's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 4. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,072

The week before that: 1,058

Four weeks ago: 1,206

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 63,337

The week before that: 64,048

Four weeks ago: 71,125

Hospitals in 10 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 15 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 21 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.