Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

It's Monday, which means it's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week. Now we need you to determine a winner.
Remember: Voting ends at noon on Thursday.
Last week's winner was Sandusky boys tennis' Jonathan Wentzel, who was the medalist in No. 1 singles at the team's invitational on Aug. 26. He won his matches by scores of 8-1, 9-8 (11-9) and 8-2. Sandusky placed first with 46 points.
Want to nominate an athlete for a future poll? Email Times Herald sports reporter Brenden Welper (bwelper@gannett.com) and let him know who had a stellar week. Please submit entries by 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:
Gabriel Groppi — Croswell-Lexington football: The junior rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in the Pioneers' 61-7 victory over Richmond on Sept. 1.
Jesse Kautz — Almont girls golf: Kautz was the medalist in the BWAC jamboree at Willow Tree Golf Club on Aug. 29. She shot a 41 to lead the Raiders to a first-place finish with a team score of 185.
Morgan Newton — Croswell-Lexington cross country: The junior won the girls 5,000-meter race with a time of 20:18.18 at the Brown City Invitational on Aug. 31. The Pioneers placed first at the meet,
Tyler Simpson — Marysville football: In just the second game of his football career, the senior linebacker had a team-high 12 tackles in the Vikings' 53-12 win over Hazel Park on Sept. 1. One of those tackles resulted in a safety.
Juan Zepeda — Imlay City boys soccer: Zepeda scored three goals to record a hat trick in the Spartans' 8-0 triumph over Almont on Aug. 29.
