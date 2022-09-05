ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vote for the Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
The Times Herald
The Times Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wVR1X_0hinbrc700

It's Monday, which means it's time for the latest Blue Water Area Athlete of the Week. Now we need you to determine a winner.

Remember: Voting ends at noon on Thursday.

Last week's winner was Sandusky boys tennis' Jonathan Wentzel, who was the medalist in No. 1 singles at the team's invitational on Aug. 26. He won his matches by scores of 8-1, 9-8 (11-9) and 8-2. Sandusky placed first with 46 points.

Want to nominate an athlete for a future poll? Email Times Herald sports reporter Brenden Welper (bwelper@gannett.com) and let him know who had a stellar week. Please submit entries by 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Listed below are this week’s candidates in alphabetical order:

Gabriel Groppi — Croswell-Lexington football: The junior rushed for 252 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries in the Pioneers' 61-7 victory over Richmond on Sept. 1.

Jesse Kautz — Almont girls golf: Kautz was the medalist in the BWAC jamboree at Willow Tree Golf Club on Aug. 29. She shot a 41 to lead the Raiders to a first-place finish with a team score of 185.

Morgan Newton — Croswell-Lexington cross country: The junior won the girls 5,000-meter race with a time of 20:18.18 at the Brown City Invitational on Aug. 31. The Pioneers placed first at the meet,

Tyler Simpson — Marysville football: In just the second game of his football career, the senior linebacker had a team-high 12 tackles in the Vikings' 53-12 win over Hazel Park on Sept. 1. One of those tackles resulted in a safety.

Juan Zepeda — Imlay City boys soccer: Zepeda scored three goals to record a hat trick in the Spartans' 8-0 triumph over Almont on Aug. 29.

Contact Brenden Welper at bwelper@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendenWelper.

