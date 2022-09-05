ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

Blue Water Area Week 3 high school football schedule

By Brenden Welper, Port Huron Times Herald
 3 days ago

Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season begins Friday. Here is the complete schedule for teams in the Blue Water Area.

Friday

Almont at Imlay City — 7 p.m.

Armada at Croswell-Lexington — 7 p.m.

Marlette at Ubly — 7 p.m.

Marysville at St. Clair Shores South Lake — 7 p.m.

Memphis at Sandusky — 7 p.m.

Port Huron Northern at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North — 7 p.m.

St. Clair at Marine City — 7 p.m.

Warren Mott at Port Huron — 7 p.m.

Yale at North Branch — 7 p.m.

Saturday

Cardinal Mooney at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett — 12 p.m.

Detroit University Prep at Richmond — 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Blue Water Area Week 3 high school football schedule

