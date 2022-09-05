Blue Water Area Week 3 high school football schedule
Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season begins Friday. Here is the complete schedule for teams in the Blue Water Area.
Friday
Almont at Imlay City — 7 p.m.
Armada at Croswell-Lexington — 7 p.m.
Marlette at Ubly — 7 p.m.
Marysville at St. Clair Shores South Lake — 7 p.m.
Memphis at Sandusky — 7 p.m.
Port Huron Northern at Macomb L'Anse Creuse North — 7 p.m.
St. Clair at Marine City — 7 p.m.
Warren Mott at Port Huron — 7 p.m.
Yale at North Branch — 7 p.m.
Saturday
Cardinal Mooney at Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett — 12 p.m.
Detroit University Prep at Richmond — 1 p.m.
