'Little Rock Nine' | Enquirer historic front pages from Sept. 5

 3 days ago

Take a look back at history through the front pages of The Cincinnati Enquirer . Every day we look at 10 pages that show the local, national and international headlines.

Today’s pages cover news reported in The Enquirer on September 5 in years ranging from 1946 to 2006. Headlines include the “Little Rock Nine” and desegregation of schools in 1957, the wreck of the Titanic found in 1985 and the death of Steve Irwin, “the Crocodile Hunter,” in 2006.

Check out more editions of Today in History at Cincinnati.com . Get full access to more than 180 years of The Enquirer’s print archives at Newspapers.com .

Sept. 5, 1946

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGaEG_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 1946, Thu The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

Sept. 5, 1967

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wcRDH_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 1957, Thu The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

Sept. 5, 1961

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8dwO_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 1961, Tue The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

Sept. 5, 1962

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ph9CV_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 1962, Wed The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

Sept. 5, 1963

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44l8Kv_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 1963, Thu The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

Sept. 5, 1966

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46xeTL_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 1966, Mon The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

Sept. 5, 1971

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVzjU_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 1971, Sun The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

Sept. 5, 1985

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SXVjC_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 1985, Thu The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

Sept. 5, 1999

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OcoSW_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 1999, Sun The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

Sept. 5, 2006

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFOSh_0hinbkgG00 05 Sep 2006, Tue The Cincinnati Enquirer (Cincinnati, Ohio) Newspapers.com

