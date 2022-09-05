ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Janesville bird group again turns out to count migrating chimney swifts

By By Sara Myers
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

Eight years after it started counting chimney swifts in Janesville, local volunteers again gathered Sunday night to count the birds at a variety of sites.

Joshua Erdman and his wife, Cathy, and family counted over 1,500 birds at Washington Elementary School in Janesville.

Erdman used binoculars and his camera to zoom in on the school's chimney top to get the best view possible of the birds that pass through the Janesville area every year en route to their winter home in South America.

Meanwhile, Andrea Short counted 119 birds at the Hilltop Pub and Nancy Stabb and her family counted 90 at the Wisconsin School for the Visually Handicapped.

That followed a previous event on Aug. 28 at which more than 1,000 birds were counted on one night at seven sites in the Janesville area.

After it does multiple counts at different sites as part of its Swift Night Out, the Janesville Bird City group turns the findings over to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and posts them on the site ebird.org.

One year, volunteers counted more than 2000 birds at Washington School alone.

According to a Janesville Bird City press release, chimney swifts are an insect-eating bird vulnerable to habitat loss.

“Most of the time, it’s just a matter of telling people that it's here to come over and enjoy it,” said Neil Deupree, co-founder of Janesville Bird City.

More information on Janesville Bird City can be found at janesvillewi.gov/departments-services/public-works/parks-division/bird-city.

Janesville, WI
Lifestyle
GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

