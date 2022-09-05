2021 record: 15-0 The Oakland Patriots start to look like the New England Patriots when you start to look at how dominate they’ve been in 6A under Coach Creasy. They have made it to the state championship four times since 2015 and have won three times. If they didn’t get to the championship game they were eliminated by East Tennessee powerhouse Maryville in the semifinals. Creasy’s squad from Murfreesboro is the favorite again to win the State Title. Do they have what it takes again this year?

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO