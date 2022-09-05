Read full article on original website
Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 2
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 2:. Cignetti scored on runs of 23, 3 and 6 yards to lift Shaler to a come-from-behind victory over Hampton in a nonconference game Friday night. He ran for 51 yards on 10 carries and caught six passes for 31 yards for the Titans (1-1), who host Plum (2-0) in a nonconference game Friday night.
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Oakland vs Ravenwood Preview
2021 record: 15-0 The Oakland Patriots start to look like the New England Patriots when you start to look at how dominate they’ve been in 6A under Coach Creasy. They have made it to the state championship four times since 2015 and have won three times. If they didn’t get to the championship game they were eliminated by East Tennessee powerhouse Maryville in the semifinals. Creasy’s squad from Murfreesboro is the favorite again to win the State Title. Do they have what it takes again this year?
Trib HSSN don’t-miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 2
Welcome to Week 2 of the 2022 WPIAL football season. The district is slowly creeping toward the start of conference play. Last week, there was one Class 6A conference contest; this week, there is another 6A game to go along with two Class 5A conference openers. If this weekend is...
