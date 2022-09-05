On Thursday, Sept. 8, officers were dispatched to the Van Wert County Regional Airport to an accident that occurred around 7 a.m. Officers arrived on scene to find a red Cadillac stuck in the ditch along Old Tile Factory Road. The driver Jared V. Collins was attempting to try to get the vehicle unstuck. Due to safety reasons, the officers told him to stop but he would not listen to officers.

VAN WERT COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO