Judging/Speculating/Blaming leads nowhere, except to more judgmental comments to each other. I'm sure the trucker is judging himself harsher than anyone could right now. This is something he will have to live with for the rest of his life. Let us please just take a lesson from this accident - slow down, drive defensively & be more aware of our surroundings. May our God cover over each one involved in this tragedy
why does everyone have to try to blame. the man was 75. it could have been as simple as he misjudged the slowing vehicles or with the wet conditions yesterday didn't have great traction. it's called an accident for a reason. all people do is point fingers anymore 🙄. I have an uncle who drives semi and got into an accident because he sneezed (apparently pretty hard) and somehow that caused him to blackout for a second and ended up on an accident. I'm sure the man feels bad enough
