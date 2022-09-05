Read full article on original website
Related
WPMI
MCSO: Two with active warrants caught with gun, drugs in Prichard traffic stop
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Co Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies made a traffic stop at the corner of Glendale St. and North Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Drive in Prichard, AL. The vehicle was a 2002 Black...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of shoving gun down man’s mouth during robbery now behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A career criminal back behind bars Wednesday night after accused of pistol-whipping a man in broad daylight in mobile’s entertainment district. Arthur Bonner, 35, has been in and out of jail and prison for much of his adult life. He took the walk of shame Wednesday on his way back to Metro. His next stop may be back to prison.
Mobile Police arrest man accused of 2 separate robberies
UPDATE (4:04 p.m.): According to the MPD, Bonner will be charged with two counts of robbery first degree, assault first degree. More charges are pending. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man who is accused of two separate robberies, one on Aug. 22 at Bienville Square […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Boyfriend Shot Defending Girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A woman tried to protect her sister, but winds up getting assaulted, and her boyfriend, on the wrong end of a gun. take a look at 29 year old Thomas Austin. Investigators say this Monday, an argument, escalated to a woman being hit, and a man shot-all because of Austin. It went down at a parking lot near Florida and Emogene streets. According to MPD, Austin was arguing with his girlfriend, when her sister, and her boyfriend showed up. When the sister tried to intervene, Austin slapped her. When her boyfriend protested, Austin shot him-then ran away. He hasn’t been seen, since. At last check, the shooting victim is in critical condition, according to Corporal Katrina Frazier with Mobile Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
utv44.com
MCSO: Boyfriend arrested after fentanyl death of Mobile teen
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A 15-year-old girl in Semmes is believed to have died after taking a drug laced with fentanyl, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office. Adrianna Danielle Taylor was found deceased in a home Wednesday, Aug. 31, the MCSO said. Through the investigation, the Sheriff's Office determined that the boyfriend of the 15-year-old gave her the pills knowing they were laced with fentanyl.
WPMI
Mobile Police seek help Identifying fraud and burglary subject
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — MPD is asking for help identifying the subject in the photos. He is wanted in connection with two vehicle burglaries and multiple fraudulent debit/credit card uses. On September 1, 2022, the subject entered the victim's vehicle on the 1000 block of Shelton Beach Road Extension.
Man pleads guilty to conspiracy in Mobile, Mississippi Walmart fires
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the five men charged in connection with Walmart fires in Mobile and Mississippi in 2021 pleaded guilty to conspiracy to start those fires as part of a plea agreement on Thursday. Olsen was arrested along with four others in connection with the Walmart arsons. Quinton Olson plead guilty to […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Troopers identify motorcyclist killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Friday in a multi-vehicle collision in Baldwin County. Patrick D. Knox, 48, of Foley, was fatally injured when the 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by a 20-year-old Foley man, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Thursday. Knox was ejected from the motorcycle and then struck by a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by a 29-year-old Lillian woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Court testimony: 14-year-old not intended target of Cheshire Drive shooting
Five of the six people charged in the February murder of a 14-year-old boy were in court Wednesday afternoon.
WALA-TV FOX10
Suspects in Thanksgiving 2020 killing request youthful offender status
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people accused of killing a man on Thanksgiving 2020 have asked to be treated as youthful offenders. A Mobile County grand jury recently indicted Anthony MacPherson and Lucy Rutledge for murder. Prosecutors allege the defendants, who were 17 at the time, met up with Tavon...
Suspect from Mobile cold murder case pleads not guilty
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The suspect in a cold case murder from 2007 pleaded not guilty today. Jhordis Woods is charged with the murder of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson. She was shot and killed during a home invasion. Woods is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Robinson. Prosecutors believe Woods was one of […]
Arrest made in connection with the death of a Mobile teenager
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s office made an arrest this morning in connection to a death of a Mobile teenager. They arrested a 17-year-old boy whose identity cannot be disclosed due to an Alabama law about juvenile offenders. 15-year-old Adrianna Taylor was found dead in a home in Semmes last Wednesday. The […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD works violent Labor Day weekend in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A violent holiday weekend in the Port City. Four people were shot, four people stabbed, and a West Mobile business hit by gunfire. Bullets also flying on the interstate in the middle of the day. Mobile Police say three of the four shootings were accidental and...
Jackson Police looking for robbery suspects
JACKSON, Ala. (WKRG) — Jackson Police said two male suspects, one armed with a gun, robbed a grocery store in the Gainestown community on Sept. 1. Police said two men went into the Busy Ant 4 store at 7:30 p.m. Police said the gunman “got a large amount of cash from the register.” The men […]
WPMI
Arrest warrants issued for Mobile County pool company owner
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms it signed nine warrants for the arrest of Doug Wilson, owner of embattled pool company Wilson Pools. He’s facing nine counts of 1st degree theft by deception. Angry pool customers complained Wilson left them high and dry...
Alabama girl, 15, dies from fentanyl, arrest made: ‘Just can’t believe this’
A 15-year-old girl was found dead in south Alabama last week, likely due to a fentanyl exposure, and now officials have made an arrest in her death. Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, was found unresponsive in a Semmes home last Wednesday. Officials with the Mobile...
Man accused in Mt. Vernon officer’s death makes bond, still in jail
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach man charged in the death of Mt. Vernon police officer Ivan Lopez made bond Tuesday but was not released. Tyler Henderson, 31, was fitted with an ankle monitor as part of the conditions for his release from Baldwin County custody. He will also have an alcohol monitor, […]
3 people ‘accidentally’ shot in Mobile over weekend: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers responded to three different incidents over the weekend where people were “accidentally” shot. On Friday, Sept. 2, officers were called to Ascension Providence after a man came in with a gunshot wound. According to the man, his younger brother accidentally shot him. […]
Mobile Police investigate shooting on South Florida Street
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Officials with the Mobile Police Department are investigating a shooting that took place just past 8 p.m. Monday. It happened at the intersection of South Florida Street and Taylor Avenue. WKRG News 5 arrived on the scene, to find an injured man in the street near that intersection. There is no word […]
9-time convicted felon sentenced to more time in prison
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A nine-time convicted felon has been sentenced to more prison time. This time, his sentence is for illegally possessing a stolen gun. The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama said he was sentenced to over seven years. Ivan Laron Edwards, 38, was arrested in March 2021 by officers with […]
Comments / 0