Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution
If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol
VIRGINIA CITY – Walking down the boardwalk of this historic city, you could be forgiven for passing by a peach-colored stone building that used to be a garage. It looks like so many other buildings here, in a sort of ongoing historic preservation in the heart of the rowdy home of the Vigilantes. But Stonewall […] The post With more than $1 million raised, Montana begins efforts to save territorial capitol appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Is This Yours? Man Finds Valuable Item on Yellowstone River
A Montana man is searching for the owner of an item found along the Yellowstone River near Gardiner. On June 13, 2022, historic flooding wreaked havoc on Montanans living in communities surrounding Yellowstone National Park. The effects of the flooding can still be seen along the banks of the Yellowstone River. Piles of debris including pieces of homes, trees, and other items are scattered along the river.
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
The Best Mac & Cheese Spot in Montana Is Quite Surprising
This is a dish you can have any time of the day, and anywhere you are. It's a simple but can be elevated into almost a gourmet meal. Mac & Cheese is constantly devoured by kids and adults nationwide. So we had to find out the best place in Montana for mac & cheese, and we found a winner.
5 of the Most Popular Restaurant Reservations Across Montana
Want to get into the most popular restaurants in Montana? You'd better make a reservation to guarantee a spot. It's not just the fancy schmancy places that get booked up across Montana. Notice that the list is comprised of some of Montana's newest hot spots. Delicious food and good ambiance...
Popular Vegetarian Restaurant in Bozeman Is Moving Locations
Main Street in Bozeman is about to see a restaurant that offers something different than the usual fare. Farmacy is a restaurant in Bozeman located off of Huffine Lane, known for only offering vegetarian and vegan options. Farmacy offers sandwiches, salads, and more. Their establishment has been a massive hit with many locals. Well, we are pleased to announce we have some good news.
Logan Health Donates Land for New MSU Nursing Education Building in Kalispell
BOZEMAN — Logan Health has signed a letter of intent to donate land for a new nursing education building in Kalispell to be built with a portion of a $101 million investment by philanthropists Mark and Robyn Jones to Montana State University. “We’re excited to be involved in this...
KULR8
Wildfire Smoke Impacts Montana Air Quality
BILLINGS, MT--A recent surge in wildfire smoke has severely impacted the air quality in Montana, making it unhealthy for some residents to enjoy their usual outdoor activities. According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the air quality for major cities in the state, including Great Falls, Billings, Helena,...
Montana Has Some of the Worst Air Quality in the World Today
Currently, China and India have cleaner air than we do. Wildfire smoke got serious this weekend and Montana has some of the worst air quality on the entire planet right now when it comes to particulate matter. It's unhealthy in dozens of locations across the state. Saturday wasn't great but...
NBCMontana
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
montanarightnow.com
Suspect arrested for allegedly cashing in $15K of fraudulent checks at Gallatin County banks
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A male suspect is accused of cashing in $15,000 worth of fraudulent checks at various banks in Gallatin County last week. The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post the suspect is a part of a group called Felony Lane Gang, a ring of alleged opportunist criminals who steal checks from people's cars and cash them in.
WATCH: Montana Man Covered in Blood Details Grizzly Bear Attack in Shockingly Calm Video
What would you do if you got mauled by a grizzly bear? That is if you survived… Whatever your answer I’m sure it isn’t filming a selfie video. However, for one Montana man, that’s exactly what he did after not just being mauled by a bear but having to hike three miles back to his vehicle afterward. In the meantime, he decided to record his attack, for posterity’s sake, I’m sure.
Felony Lane Gang steals thousands from area banks
The Felony Lane Gang is a group known for breaking into cars, stealing checks, and identification, and draining people's bank accounts.
NBCMontana
Bozeman fugitive in custody
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
NBCMontana
Hazy sunshine, record breaking temperatures
RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect statewide on Wednesday. Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Minimum humidity: 5 to 12 percent. Record breaking heat with highs of 95 to 105.
406mtsports.com
High school football rankings: Three champs keep rolling, one falters and another moves on
BOZEMAN — For three defending state champions, a dominant start. For the other two, not so much. That's the lowdown for the first two weekends of the 2022 high school football season — and the first weekly 406mtsports.com ranking. Missoula Sentinel, Hamilton and Florence-Carlton continued winning ways in...
Roads vs. greenspace in Bozeman
BOZEMAN — A project that’s been on the drawing board of city planners for more than three decades is yet again mustering west side neighbors for a fight against city hall. The debate encompasses many of the familiar battle cries heard in Bozeman about concerns for protecting the environment and a peaceful way of life versus the need to improve transportation to accommodate the ever-growing influx of residents into neighborhoods that were once farmland.
Details emerge from high-speed chase over Labor Day weekend in Bozeman
Bozeman police have taken suspect Dylan Klapak after pursuing him in a high speed chase on interstate 90 on Sunday.
