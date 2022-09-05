Read full article on original website
Holly Denton
2d ago
Almost looks like he has a bit of mini Schnauzer in him. I have a Mini, and she’s 13 (had her since she was 4 months), and I love her to pieces!
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show happening now in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Classic Dog Show is taking place now at The Grounds in Mobile. The event runs from September 7th to the 11th. The show hours are 7 AM to 7 PM every day. The Mobile Kennel Club and the Singing River Kennel Club are...
Fairhope couple’s new home taking shape thanks to community’s support
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The foundation is down and the walls are up. This house on Morphy Avenue in Fairhope will soon have new residents. “Me and Krystal can’t wait to move in here,” said Johnny Stewart. It’s an update to a story we first reported over a year ago when the project was announced. […]
Escambia Co. Animal Shelter offering free adoptions to combat overcrowding
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions now through October 31 in hopes of creating space in their over crowded shelter. The adoption of a new pet includes spay or neutering services, microchips, heartworm tests and initial vaccinations. The Escambia County Animal Shelter is experiencing over crowding issues much […]
WKRG
Band of the Week: Blount Leopards
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Congratulations to the Blount High School Marching Band for winning the JBT Power Band of the Week for week three of Friday Night Football Fever!. This year’s Head Drum Major is Demetrius Kirksey. The Mattie T Blount High School Band Department is a comprehensive band program including several musical ensembles and performing groups.
WALA-TV FOX10
Ice Kreme KONEction now open in West Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ice Keme KONEction is now open at 720 Schillinger Rd in Mobile. Their hours are 11 AM - 7 PM Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 AM - 8 PM Friday and Saturday. We got to go visit and try out some of their specialties. Keeping a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Bull caught on camera strolling through a neighborhood in Semmes
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - You have to see it to believe it and a bull in Semmes is pretty hard to miss. But even Michelle and Patrick McConico had to do a double take early Sunday morning. “We got in the car and started to follow it trying to figure...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey stops by FOX10 Midday with baby Scottie
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We kicked off our new FOX10 Midday show with the return of Chelsey Sayasane. Chelsey stopped by for a visit with her baby girl “Scottie”!. Both mom and baby are doing well. We catch up with Chelsey about her life as a new mom and all about baby Scottie.
Purple Flags at Orange Beach, jellyfish everywhere
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Purple flags are flying over Alabama beaches this past weekend. “They’re everywhere! You can see them from all the docks,” a young boy visiting from Mississippi said. These jellyfish show their graceful beauty underwater, but looks can be deceiving. Purple flags flying over Alabama beaches warn of what’s below the […]
Baldwin County charity fights ‘food deserts’ in rural areas
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of a Baldwin County charity are taking their work on the road to help people in far-flung areas of the region. Once a month, the Prodisee Pantry sets up in Stockton to fight what’s known as a food desert. In order to get a grocery cart full of food […]
utv44.com
Fairhope warns of gator spotted around duck pond beach area
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Fairhope animal control officials want people to keep their eyes peeled when down at the duck pond and beach area. This photo taken a few days ago, shows a gator hanging out in the pond. Alligators are federally protected. so far this one isn't posing...
Peanut digging time in Baldwin County
There are three big crops this time of year in Baldwin County, cotton, soybean and peanuts and it's time to get the peanuts, out of the ground.
Student finds stray bullet in classroom after preschool hit in south Alabama
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It was too close for comfort last week for teachers and students at Abiding Love Preschool in Daphne. “We heard a pop and after the pop white stuff from the ceiling tile went all over the floor. We didn’t find the bullet immediately. A child found the bullet,” said director Ramona […]
utv44.com
Tram the Town: a new way to fall in love with the city
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — For history lovers, there's a new way to connect to the heart of the Historic Downtown Mobile- a traveling tour! But it's not by bus or car, it's a more unconventional mode of transportation: tram. Scott Tindle is the same person who brought the Duck...
apr.org
The history of Mobile--underfoot!
The biggest highway project in Alabama history will be passing through some of the oldest parts of Alabama’s oldest city. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Guy Busby has been following efforts by archaeologists to study areas of Mobile in the path of the Interstate 10 bridge. As traffic passes overhead...
Gulf Shores hires first ever arborist to enforce tree protection ordinance
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– The City of Gulf Shores has strict rules when it come to trees. To enforce those rules, the city recently hired its first arborist. Among Joel Potter’s duties is telling residents which trees they can cut down and which ones are off limits. Many trees are considered “protected” under a city […]
Fall events happening around the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Now that Labor Day has passed, fall events are starting to rev up along the Gulf Coast. The true beginning of Fall is Sept. 22, however, pumpkin spice, candy corn and Halloween decorations are already starting to hit shelves and homes across the nation. Events happening include: Event Location Day Time […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Historic Blakeley State Park Cruises
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Historic Blakeley State Park is now running multiple cruises out of Five Rivers Delta Resource Center two weekends a month on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Until now, the park’s Delta Explorer has cruised from the Five Rivers dock on one weekend per month. Now there’s double the...
atmorenews.com
Obituaries, week of September 14, 2022
Ms. Martha J. Miller, age 80, of Mobile, Ala., passed away Friday, September 2, 2022 in Mobile. She was born in Atmore, Ala. to Kelon Augusta and Buna Hardy Norris. She was of the Assemblies of God faith. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers and three...
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida
US HWY 90 in FloridaDoug Kerr on Flickr.com. Attribution-ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0) Since I've moved to Florida a year and a half ago, I've noticed quite a bit of things that make Florida, we'll say, "more unique" than other states I've lived in. Not that this is bad, in fact, it officially makes Florida the most memorable state in the country for me, but I can't help but notice how many roads with stories there are in this state. Stories of dangerous drivers, horrible accidents, historical and almost ancient backgrounds, and, of course, ghost stories. The most haunted highway in the country (the I-4) is even here, but we're not going to talk about it today (I already have, actually). Today, we're discussing Highway 90 in East Milton, Florida, and why you might want to take another route if you find yourself out that way.
WALA-TV FOX10
Labor Day in Baldwin County a picture perfect beach day
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The Labor Day holiday closes out the busy, summer tourist season and Baldwin County beaches were packed over the weekend. Those still there on Monday were treated to a near-perfect beach day. Labor Day is known as the unofficial bookend to the summer tourist season...
