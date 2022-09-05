Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Reacts To Solo Sikoa Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline appeared to gain a new member at WWE's Clash At The Castle when "WWE NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance to cost Drew McIntyre the main event against Roman Reigns. It's a move that shocked the WWE Universe, despite the fact that Sikoa, who is the Usos' younger brother, makes perfect sense as a member of The Bloodline. His presence but proved beneficial to the Tribal Chief on a night where neither the Usos nor Paul Heyman were in his corner, but his honorary Bloodline member didn't share Reigns' appreciation for the group's newest inductee.
Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw
WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air
WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match
A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months
CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'
Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders
That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
CM Punk’s Locker Room Door Reportedly Kicked Down By Young Bucks, Backstage Latest
As PWMania.com previously reported, following AEW All Out on Sunday night, there was a fight that took place backstage, and more details are starting to emerge about it. Sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel have provided some new details. The Young Bucks are said to have gone to...
Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me
Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
Reby Hardy Posts Video Reacting to CM Punk and The Young Bucks Situation
Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, posted a video on TikTok about the fight that took place last night while the media scrum was happening. Reby shared the following quote, “without the bucks AEW wouldn’t exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their houe and talking sh*t on them like that.”
Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz, The Judgment Day Attacks Edge, Owens Wins Again | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
Tony Khan Comments On Having WWE Competition On Labor Day Weekend, Won't 'Sit Back And Take It'
It was a loaded wrestling weekend for fans as WWE held Clash at the Castle on Saturday, September 4 and NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday, September 5. Almost immediately following NXT Worlds Collide was AEW All Out, its annual event that has been held on Labor Day weekend. While the...
Worlds Collide Fall Out! WWE NXT 9/6/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski is stuck reviewing WWE NXT without Kate, discussing:. ...and more! Usually 60-90 minutes of review, 30 minutes of silliness.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/6): Claudio Castagnoli Defends ROH Gold, Serena Deeb And More Compete
AEW Dark (9/6) - Marina Shafir (w/ Nyla Rose & Vickie Guerrero) vs. Laynie Luck. - Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. GPA & Robert Anthony. - Zack Clayton vs. Serpentico (w/ Luther) - Josh Woods & Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) vs. Brandon Gore & Storm Grayson.
AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos
Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
9/2 AEW Rampage Records Slight Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Trends Up
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/2 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by a semi-final in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, drew 485,000 viewers on September 2. This number is up from the 431,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday.
Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
Becky Lynch: Triple H Thought We Were 'Swimming Upstream' With Me As A Heel
The Man is coming back around. At WWE SummerSlam, Becky Lynch sided with Bianca Belair after Belair defeated her to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship. Lynch showed respect to Belair and then stood beside her as they were confronted by Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai. The following night,...
Seth Rollins Hopes Fans Appreciate 'Top Level In-Ring Content On Weekly TV' From WWE And AEW
Seth Rollins hopes fans appreciate the quality in-ring content. WWE and AEW are coming off a busy weekend with WWE holding WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday and NXT World Collide on Sunday. AEW also held a major pay-per-view on Sunday with AEW All Out. The wrestling cycle doesn't end as Monday means WWE Raw, kicking off a new week.
