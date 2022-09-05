ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Reacts To Solo Sikoa Joining The Bloodline

The Bloodline appeared to gain a new member at WWE's Clash At The Castle when "WWE NXT" Superstar Solo Sikoa made a surprise appearance to cost Drew McIntyre the main event against Roman Reigns. It's a move that shocked the WWE Universe, despite the fact that Sikoa, who is the Usos' younger brother, makes perfect sense as a member of The Bloodline. His presence but proved beneficial to the Tribal Chief on a night where neither the Usos nor Paul Heyman were in his corner, but his honorary Bloodline member didn't share Reigns' appreciation for the group's newest inductee.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Dominik Mysterio Debuts New Look On WWE Raw

WWE is clearly not taking half-measures with the Dominik Mysterio heel turn. On the 9/5 episode of "WWE Raw," Dominik stepped out donning an all-black attire with his hair slicked back, as he was officially introduced as the newest member of The Judgment Day. The show began with WWE Hall...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Went Off The Air

WWE has released a digital exclusive video of the events that transpired after "WWE Raw" went off the air Monday night. In the video, Dexter Lumis can be seen hoisting The Miz on his shoulders and taking him to the backstage area. The "kidnapping" occurred moments after The Miz lost to United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage Match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star And Others React To Doudrop Winning Rare Match

A lot of wrestlers and fans alike are thrilled to see Doudrop finally win a match on WWE TV. During the 9/6 episode of "NXT 2.0," Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. defeated Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne), barely days after they lost to "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter at the Worlds Collide event.
WWE
PWMania

CM Punk Expected to Be Out of Action for 6 to 8 Months

CM Punk is said to have had a “serious” injury when competing against Jon Moxley in the AEW All Out 2022 main event, as PWMania.com previously reported. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, the AEW world title was announced to be vacant. Even if his altercation with The Young Bucks hadn’t taken place due to the injury, many people believe that CM Punk still would have been stripped from holding the AEW world title. The following was said by Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio in regard to Punk’s injury:
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Drew McIntyre Accuses Roman Reigns Of Listening To A Bunch Of 'Yes Men'

Drew McIntyre isn't letting his controversial loss to Roman Reigns at WWE's Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday take his eyes off the title prize. McIntyre appeared on the verge of ending Reigns' two-year run as World Champion, but Reigns pulled out the win with the help of Solo Sikoa, the youngest Uso brother. After the defeat, McInytre spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss Reigns again making his World Title run a family affair.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Former WWE Superstar Wants To End 14 Year Hiatus To Face Viking Raiders

That’s a long time away. There have been a lot of wrestlers to come through the WWE’s doors over the years and a lot of them have left without making much of an impact. That does not mean they aren’t talented or that they wouldn’t be remembered if they came back, which can leave the door open for a return. One former WWE star is hoping for just that as he has an idea.
WWE
Fightful

Eddie Kingston Before AEW All Out: CM Punk Is A Bitch, Maybe Phillip Wants To Be Loved Like Me

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk spent the fall of 2021 feuding with each other, leading to a match at AEW Full Gear 2021, which was won by Punk. During a promo on the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, Punk brought Kingston's name back into the mix while building his match with Jon Moxley, saying Kingston was the "second best Kingston and the third best Eddie" he's ever been in the ring with. Kofi Kingston, Eddie Guerrero, and Fast Eddie were the names Punk considered above Kingston.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Released

Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
WWE
PWMania

Reby Hardy Posts Video Reacting to CM Punk and The Young Bucks Situation

Reby Hardy, the wife of AEW star Matt Hardy, posted a video on TikTok about the fight that took place last night while the media scrum was happening. Reby shared the following quote, “without the bucks AEW wouldn’t exist. I cannot imagine showing up in their houe and talking sh*t on them like that.”
WWE
Fightful

Dexter Lumis Stalks The Miz, The Judgment Day Attacks Edge, Owens Wins Again | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 6, 2022:. - Dexter Lumis continued to haunt The Miz on Monday. After he previously kidnapped the former WWE Champion, he again got his hands on The A-Lister. In the main event, The Miz challenged WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for the gold in a Steel Cage Match. In the closing moments, The Miz was about to escape the cage, but Lumis suddenly appeared under the ring. The sight scared The MIz back into the ring, where Lashley dropped him with a Spear for the win. After the bell, Lumis choked The Miz out.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (9/7) Preview: Dynamite Hits Buffalo For The First-Time Ever As MJF Returns Amid Chaos

Fresh off of a game-changing All Out event in Chicago, Illinois, All Elite Wrestling is set to debut in Buffalo, New York for what is sure to be a memorable episode of the Wednesday night flagship series. With a Ring of Honor Pure Championship match, the first appearance of Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Dynamite in several months, and more, Dynamite looks to do its best to live up to his name on September 7.
Fightful

Damon Kemp Explains His Betrayal, Breakker And Bate Team Up, Ricochet Bounces Back | NXT Fight Size

Here is your post-NXT 2.0 fight size update for September 6. - Damon Kemp explained why he turned on the Diamond Mine at NXT Worlds Collide. He stated that he was tired of being pushed to the side and not given a voice. Kemp made it clear that he saw the conflict between Roderick Strong and the Creed Brothers coming, and he stirred it up because he wanted to destroy Diamond Mine from within.
WWE
