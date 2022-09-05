ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Ravens deliver water to Baltimore amid boil water advisory

The Baltimore Ravens and running back deliver pallets of water to the Middle Branch Park distribution location amid the city's boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the water. The Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Wednesday night a partial lift of the boil water advisory for...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Precautionary Boil Water Advisory lifted for some of Baltimore, mayor promises citywide water bill discount

BALTIMORE - Twenty-four of 25 samples taken in a follow-up round of testing came back negative for E. coli and coliform, bacteria discovered in West Baltimore's drinking supply last week, Baltimore Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said.The one positive sample was collected at a police station at 1034 N. Mount St. in Sandtown-Winchester, one of three locations where earlier tests came back positive for E. coli and coliform, triggering the city on Monday to issue a Required Boil Water Advisory for a 56-square block area of West Baltimore.A fire station in the impacted area that previously tested positive...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Woodbine crash on Frederick Road

WOODBINE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a crash in Woodbine that left a man dead and another man injured. County police said officers were called around 9:44 p.m. Wednesday to eastbound Frederick Road near Daisy Road, where a Honda Accord struck a tree. The driver, Samuel Wayne...
WOODBINE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Photos from Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore 2022

Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore brings fun and excitement by sea, by sky and on land. LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. Visitors can meet sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore Area Boil Water Advisory: What We Know So Far

Several locations will be handing out water in Baltimore County as the boil water advisory continues, officials say. Three locations that will be distributing water to residents beginning at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Sept 7 include:. 1401 W. Lafayette Avenue, Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School. 3301 Waterview Avenue, Middle Branch Park. 500...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
WOLB 1010AM

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Baltimore City & County After E. Coli Contaminants Were Found

  A boil water advisory was issued for parts of Baltimore City and County after E. Coli contaminants and total coliform were found in drinking water samples. The boil water advisory is in effect for residents, businesses and other facilities in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods in west Baltimore, portions of North and South […] The post Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts Of Baltimore City & County After E. Coli Contaminants Were Found appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City, County distributes water amid boil water advisory due to E. coli

Baltimore City and Baltimore County officials distributed water Tuesday amid a boil-water advisory due to E. coli found in water samples in west Baltimore. Authorities on Monday issued a boil-water advisory after E. coli was found in water samples. While officials are confident the E.coli situation had nothing to do with water treatment, they still don't know how it spread.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hot House: Palmer & Lamdin-designed Guilford home enchants with classic Georgian details

3703 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218. Hot House: Classic Georgian in Guilford. 6 beds/5 baths. 5,093 square feet. Asking price: $1,648,000. What: When you hear the expression “they just don’t make them like that anymore” this is the kind of style, elegance and craftsmanship of which they speak. The details throughout this house are rare in newly built residences. From the layered and extravagant millwork in almost every room, to the porte cochère leading to the old-school “motor court,” to the beautiful grounds to the myriad details, you will find many hallmarks of the architects, Palmer & Lamdin, who designed this house in 1922 as part of their expansive portfolio in Guilford.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Hopkins experts concerned for possible COVID-19 surge this fall, winter

Johns Hopkins University experts shared concerns about a possible COVID-19 surge this fall and winter. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. This comes as children have returned to school and people are back on the road and booking travel — and many...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Officials warn new Bay Crossing is still Years Away

For beach-goers who struggle to get across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, the need for a new, wider span might seem like a no-brainer. Westbound traffic leading to the bridge on Labor Day, the unofficial end to the summer vacation season, stretched 14 miles at its peak. In June many transportation...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Vehicle fire reported at Eastern Sanitary Landfill

WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are responding to a Wednesday afternoon vehicle fire in White Marsh. At around 1:30 p.m., the Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company reported that units were responding to a garbage truck fire at the Eastern Sanitary Landfill on Days Cove Road. There has been no word on any...
WHITE MARSH, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy