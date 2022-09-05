3703 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218. Hot House: Classic Georgian in Guilford. 6 beds/5 baths. 5,093 square feet. Asking price: $1,648,000. What: When you hear the expression “they just don’t make them like that anymore” this is the kind of style, elegance and craftsmanship of which they speak. The details throughout this house are rare in newly built residences. From the layered and extravagant millwork in almost every room, to the porte cochère leading to the old-school “motor court,” to the beautiful grounds to the myriad details, you will find many hallmarks of the architects, Palmer & Lamdin, who designed this house in 1922 as part of their expansive portfolio in Guilford.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO