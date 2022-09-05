Read full article on original website
Hobbled Yanks lose another star, place DJ LeMahieu on IL
NEW YORK (AP) — The injury-riddled New York Yankees placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day injured list Thursday with inflammation of his right second toe. LeMahieu had been dealing with the injury for several weeks but managed to play through the discomfort until recently, missing the first three games of New York’s series against Minnesota. Yankees manager Aaron Boone believes the issue really began to impact LeMahieu during a three-game set at Boston from Aug. 12-14. One of New York’s most consistent hitters, the two-time batting champion was 0 for 12 last weekend in Tampa Bay and has scuffled at the plate since that weekend at Fenway Park, batting just .143 (10 for 70) with no extra-base hits over his last 18 games. “It’s just been sore and I think it’s just prevented him from really getting off his swing,” Boone said. “I talk about these guys, they’re like race cars. A little something’s off and it prevents you from being that race car.”
Oh, brothers!: Giants-Brewers twin-bill has 2 mini-reunions
MILWAUKEE (AP) — There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry Thursday in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers. Brewers left-hander Taylor Rogers and Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers are twins who were warming up at the same time late in the opening game. Giants lefty Scott Alexander and his younger brother, Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander, conducted the lineup exchange before the second game. “It was weird,” Scott Alexander said. “While we were playing catch, I saw him over there playing catch and it was hard not to keep looking over to see what he was doing. I’m sure it will hit days from now, but definitely a special moment.” According to Elias Sports Bureau, the last time two sets of brothers played against each other in the same game was Aug. 6, 1977, when St. Louis’ Hector Cruz and Bob Forsch and Houston’s Jose Cruz and Ken Forsch all played in a game the Cardinals won 3-1.
