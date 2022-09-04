ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agoura Hills, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA

From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Tarzana, CA
Agoura Hills, CA
Accidents
Agoura Hills, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Agoura Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

GoFundMe Started For Man Who Lost Home, Dog In Route Fire

A GoFundMe was created for the Castaic man who lost his home and dog during the Route Fire. A GoFundMe was created Friday for Chris Burkhead, who lost his home and dog during the Route Fire in Castaic, has raised over $4,000 so far. “When we visited his property for...
CASTAIC, CA
CBS LA

Only On: Highland Park woman's apartment taken over by homeless couple while she was on vacation

A Highland Park woman was recently victimized by a pair of squatters who took over her apartment while she was on vacation — wearing her clothes, using her shower and claiming the place was theirs when police came calling. She told CBS Los Angeles reporter Lesley Marin all about the incident, which happened when she and her roommates were out of town and the couple broke into their apartment through her bedroom window. "All my clothes, down to the underwear, the socks, my Yeezys, my pants," Virginia Pinto recalled. That wasn't all they took advantage of, apparently camping out in her room, using...
LOS ANGELES, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Car flips over in Oxnard road

South Saviers Rd. was the place about 3:50 pm. on Wednesday September 7th in front of Toppers Pizza. This car flipped over in the middle of the road and many people ran to the rescue. Strong police presence was seen minutes before and after the crash.
OXNARD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lsb Rabbi
venturabreeze.com

Ventura City Fire mourns the loss of Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle

Firefighter Clapsaddle was an active-duty member of the department since 1994. It is with deep sadness and regret that the Ventura City Fire Chief announces the loss of Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle. At about 7:00 a.m. on August 20, Firefighter Clapsaddle passed away from a sudden, critical medical emergency while off-duty.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton

An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
ACTON, CA
KTLA

Bear escapes heat by entering Simi Valley family’s kitchen

A black bear decided to escape the ongoing heat wave by visiting the kitchen of a Simi Valley family Sunday. The bear entered the kitchen just after 10 a.m. through an open back door, the Simi Valley Police Department learned. The bear was still in the kitchen when officers arrived at the home, but exited […]
SIMI VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
UCLA
Santa Clarita Radio

Fentanyl Crisis Continues To Explode In Santa Clarita

The tally of deaths and near deaths related to Fentanyl are hitting record numbers throughout the country including in Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita is no exception. Local officials are taking positive steps to increase awareness of the Fentanyl Epidemic. Several weeks ago, with the coordination of KHTS’s Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Action Drug Rehab’s CEO, Cary Quashen, a press conference was held in Santa Clarita featuring Congressman Mike Garcia, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina and others. Most of the Los Angeles media covered the press conference.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs

KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Lancaster man charged in series of daytime robberies

A 21-year-old Lancaster man was one of two men charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, who was arrested at his Lancaster home...
LANCASTER, CA
foxla.com

Bear enters home, swims in pool in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A black bear is making himself comfortable in a Simi Valley neighborhood this Labor Day weekend. Police say a black bear was spotted swimming in a pool and rummaging through yards in a section of northeast Simi. "I just happened to look over the window and...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood

A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune

A Malibu woman has written a coming-of-age story like no other. Wendy Baker is revealing in her memoir, “My Name was Mushroom: My Life as a Teenage Runaway,” about her unusual life in the early ’70s.  At the age of 12, Wendy “had a relationship with Bart Baker, who’s my husband now.” The two currently […] The post Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy