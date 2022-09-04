Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stay cool in Los Angeles County at these ice rinks, open during Labor Day weekendDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
Whole Foods is Bringing 1,700 Local Items From Southern California To Its Newest Store In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
WATCH: Bear Opens Refrigerator, Eats Cake Inside California Home
'Hey bear! Bear! Get out of here, bear!'
Santa Clarita Radio
Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita
UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
Bear breaks into home, has a full meal
Police chased a bear out of a Simi Valley, California, home after it broke in and eats and raided the kitchen.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA
From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
GoFundMe Started For Man Who Lost Home, Dog In Route Fire
A GoFundMe was created for the Castaic man who lost his home and dog during the Route Fire. A GoFundMe was created Friday for Chris Burkhead, who lost his home and dog during the Route Fire in Castaic, has raised over $4,000 so far. “When we visited his property for...
Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office set up a command post near the Gaviota Peak trailhead when a hiker went missing on Sunday afternoon in extreme heat – and they are still searching for him. The post Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Only On: Highland Park woman's apartment taken over by homeless couple while she was on vacation
A Highland Park woman was recently victimized by a pair of squatters who took over her apartment while she was on vacation — wearing her clothes, using her shower and claiming the place was theirs when police came calling. She told CBS Los Angeles reporter Lesley Marin all about the incident, which happened when she and her roommates were out of town and the couple broke into their apartment through her bedroom window. "All my clothes, down to the underwear, the socks, my Yeezys, my pants," Virginia Pinto recalled. That wasn't all they took advantage of, apparently camping out in her room, using...
vidanewspaper.com
Car flips over in Oxnard road
South Saviers Rd. was the place about 3:50 pm. on Wednesday September 7th in front of Toppers Pizza. This car flipped over in the middle of the road and many people ran to the rescue. Strong police presence was seen minutes before and after the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
venturabreeze.com
Ventura City Fire mourns the loss of Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle
Firefighter Clapsaddle was an active-duty member of the department since 1994. It is with deep sadness and regret that the Ventura City Fire Chief announces the loss of Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle. At about 7:00 a.m. on August 20, Firefighter Clapsaddle passed away from a sudden, critical medical emergency while off-duty.
Grossman to face trial in Westlake Village driving fatality as judge rejects defense bid to dismiss
Rebecca Grossman was ordered to stand trial for the murder of two boys who were run over in Westlake Village, as a judge decided to reject a defense bid to dismiss the charges.
Santa Clarita Radio
Inmate Escapes From L.A. County Fire Camp In Acton
An incarcerated person has been reported missing from Los Angeles County Fire Acton Conservation Camp north-east of Santa Clarita. A minimum security inmate is reported by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to have “walked away” from a fire camp Monday afternoon. “Mathew Wells was discovered missing at...
Bear escapes heat by entering Simi Valley family’s kitchen
A black bear decided to escape the ongoing heat wave by visiting the kitchen of a Simi Valley family Sunday. The bear entered the kitchen just after 10 a.m. through an open back door, the Simi Valley Police Department learned. The bear was still in the kitchen when officers arrived at the home, but exited […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Santa Clarita Radio
Fentanyl Crisis Continues To Explode In Santa Clarita
The tally of deaths and near deaths related to Fentanyl are hitting record numbers throughout the country including in Santa Clarita. Santa Clarita is no exception. Local officials are taking positive steps to increase awareness of the Fentanyl Epidemic. Several weeks ago, with the coordination of KHTS’s Jeri Seratti-Goldman and Action Drug Rehab’s CEO, Cary Quashen, a press conference was held in Santa Clarita featuring Congressman Mike Garcia, Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, William S. Hart School Board President, Joe Messina and others. Most of the Los Angeles media covered the press conference.
NBC Los Angeles
LA County Receives New ‘Super Scoopers' From Canada to Help Fight Fires
LA County received new "super scoopers" that will help firefighters battle flames just as the wildfire season seems to be picking up. Wildfire fighters just received their annual "super scooper delivery," courtesy of our friends in Canada. As wildfires seem to claim more and more acres power companies seem to...
Santa Barbara Edhat
KEYT's Joey Buttitta and Kelsey Gerckens Move On to County Gigs
KEYT News Channel 3 is saying goodbye to its morning anchor, Joey Buttitta, and Chief Meteorologist Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta, who accepted new county jobs. Buttitta joined the local news station in 2012 and has anchored and executive produced the morning show for the past several years. He'll soon start as the new Public Information Office for the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, according to KEYT.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster man charged in series of daytime robberies
A 21-year-old Lancaster man was one of two men charged Tuesday, Sept. 6, in a series of daytime robberies that allegedly targeted victims with expensive watches, jewelry and cash — primarily in the San Gabriel Valley and Glendale, authorities said. Demoryie Watts, who was arrested at his Lancaster home...
‘We’re fortunate that nobody was injured during this’: Standoff ends peacefully in Eagle Rock
A hostage situation with a man believed to be armed came to a peaceful end after about three hours in Eagle Rock on Tuesday. The standoff began as an argument between a man and a woman with whom he was in a “domestic relationship” at about 4:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective […]
foxla.com
Bear enters home, swims in pool in Simi Valley
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A black bear is making himself comfortable in a Simi Valley neighborhood this Labor Day weekend. Police say a black bear was spotted swimming in a pool and rummaging through yards in a section of northeast Simi. "I just happened to look over the window and...
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune
A Malibu woman has written a coming-of-age story like no other. Wendy Baker is revealing in her memoir, “My Name was Mushroom: My Life as a Teenage Runaway,” about her unusual life in the early ’70s. At the age of 12, Wendy “had a relationship with Bart Baker, who’s my husband now.” The two currently […] The post Malibu’s Wendy Baker pens book about her former life in an infamous commune appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Comments / 0