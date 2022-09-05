ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nationalinterest.org

Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest

The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
Business Insider

US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'

Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
CNN

Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do

Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
Daily Mail

Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.

A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
International Business Times

Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'

Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
International Business Times

Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet

A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun

If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
