Read full article on original website
Related
nationalinterest.org
Israel Just Put Doubts About the Iron Dome to Rest
The IDF was understandably pleased by Iron Dome’s performance and its improvement since previous operations. But it seemed confused about what that previous performance had been. Israel began Operation Breaking Dawn last Friday with an airstrike in Gaza that killed Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Tayseer Jabari. The Israel...
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
RELATED PEOPLE
US soldier who posted about killing Black people given top security pass
Investigation into Killian Ryan uncovers violent and racist remarks on social media and ties to white supremacist groups
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
Ukrainian soldier patrolling Chernobyl says deaths in Russia's war are 'catastrophic' and worse than anything he's seen in years of fighting
A Ukrainian soldier serving near Chernobyl but who has also served in the Donbas wrote a reflection on death for the NYT. Artem Chekh said that the scale of death in Russia's war is worse than anything he saw in the Donbas years earlier. Chekh served in a conflict against...
John Bolton says he's 'embarrassed' that an Iranian Revolutionary Guard member offered the 'low price' of just $300,000 to assassinate him
The Department of Justice announced Thursday that Bolton, former national security advisor under Trump, was the target of a failed assassination plot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Soldiers fighting Russians have a new weapon. See what it can do
Ukrainian troops are loving their new Polish “Krabs” artillery system - a high-tech GPS-directed artillery system that is more accurate and safer than the old Soviet era kit. CNN’s Nic Robertson joins an artillery battery commander as he calls in fire on Russian positions.
Tennessee man whose death was confirmed on Friday is at least the seventh American to die in Ukraine since the Russian invasion began.
A 24-year-old man from , who went to the frontlines to fight with the Ukrainian army was killed by Russian forces this week, officials said. The young soldier's name has been released by the Russian media, but his name was not released out of respect for the family, a US State Department spokesperson said on Friday, Newsweek reported.
Dozens of North Korean prisoners starve to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevent them getting food
Dozens of North Korean prisoners have starved to death at labour camps after Kim Jong Un's strict Covid rules prevented them from getting food. Kaechon Prison in South Pyongan province provides food for inmates but it is not enough. This is because prisoners have to perform hard labour every day....
International Business Times
Belarusian President Lukashenko's Son Flies To Tel Aviv, Israel 'Unaware Of His Presence'
Viktor Lukashenko, the son of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, landed in Israel on Monday. Though Alexander Lukashenko and his son and national security adviser Viktor Lukashenko have been sanctioned by the West for aiding Russia's war on Ukraine, Israel has not formally sanctioned them. Viktor Lukashenko departed Minsk on Monday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
International Business Times
Ukrainian Soldier Single-Handedly Takes Down Russian Attack Jet
A Ukrainian soldier single-handedly downed a Russian jet with a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS), according to Ukrainian authorities. During a Russian sortie on Ukraine's occupied Zaporizhzhia region, a serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine fired an Igla MANPADS at a Russian Sukhoi Su-25 ground attack aircraft, the service said in a statement posted on social media Wednesday.
Woman who accused Taliban official of rape is arrested, will be sentenced
The Afghan woman appeared in a video on social media accusing a senior Taliban official of forcing her to marry him and raping her repeatedly.
nationalinterest.org
The U.S. Army's Next War Has Already Begun
If the Army becomes more expeditionary, it must be prepared for adversaries who have learned the importance of fighting U.S. forces asymmetrically. The U.S. Army’s most important focus should be to understand how it is most likely to be used and in which environments. Throughout its history, the Army has regularly engaged in small wars and will likely continue to do so. David Kilcullen offers a compelling argument that most conflicts will occur in highly-networked mega-cities located on the littorals, many of which will be “feral cities.” Intervention in these spaces may be undertaken for various reasons ranging from humanitarian aid to peacekeeping to counter-insurgency, and involve low-to-medium intensity conflict. The Army must therefore prepare for what former Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Charles C. Krulak described as the “Three Block War” scenario. Fighting in open terrain is a historical anomaly common only to the past several centuries; instead, siege warfare and wars in cities have been the norm, to which modern war may be returning. Before becoming Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley predicted that the Army would likely have to fight in urban areas. As a result, it needed to change how it organized, trained, and equipped itself as it was not postured for this mission.
Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine
Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
US is sending Ukraine VAMPIRE rocket launchers that can turn a regular pickup truck into a drone killer
The latest US aid package to Ukraine includes a portable VAMPIRE rocket system. The VAMPIRE kit can be used on pickup trucks, turning them into mobile weapons platforms. "It is a significant capability," Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security said. Ukrainian forces will soon be able...
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Comments / 0