ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Better Buy: Walmart vs. Target?

By Demitri Kalogeropoulos
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Shares of mega-retailers Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) have taken a hit so far in 2022. Both have reported slumping profitability and lowered their annual earnings outlooks, and Wall Street received that news poorly.

But sales trends are still relatively strong for these businesses. And the companies appear to have made the tough inventory decisions needed to set them up for improving results in the upcoming holiday shopping period.

So which of these successful retailers would make a better addition to your portfolio now? Let's take a look.

Walmart is steadier

Both discount chains have been hurt by a swing in consumer demand away from many of the product categories that became more popular in earlier phases of the pandemic. This recent shift was more costly because it occurred in niches that are both high-margin and bulky, like home furnishings, meaning the retailers couldn't simply keep inventory on hand indefinitely. They had to cut prices to get it sold so they could make space for the next season's products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=053AhQ_0hinYVmQ00

WMT Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Walmart is navigating through this challenge much better than Target, which helps explain why many investors see its stock as a less risky bet. Sure, its profitability is lower overall. But the retail titan's huge global sales footprint and its focus on everyday essentials make it less susceptible to large earnings declines.

Target, on the other hand, is expecting its operating margin to fall hard from its prior level of nearly 10% of sales. That's why, if stability is your goal, Walmart might be your stock.

Target has better growth prospects

Look beyond the current earning slump, though, and you'll see signs of potentially stronger growth ahead for Target compared to Walmart. The company gained over $10 billion in new market share during the pandemic, including in areas like home furnishings and beauty products. And customers aren't abandoning it as fears over COVID-19 recede, either.

Target's customer traffic rose 3% in its fiscal second quarter , on top of a 13% spike a year ago. Walmart's U.S. stores saw just a 1% traffic uptick during the period. That gap reflects Target's more attractive growth opportunities ahead in such areas as beauty, food, and household essentials.

Its multichannel selling model is a hit, too, and should continue boosting earnings over time.

Looking ahead

Target's steeper stock price slump this year can be traced right back to management's guidance for weak profitability through the rest of 2022. The chain's bigger exposure to discretionary products means it will be hurt more by consumer demand swings away from these areas in an era of belt-tightening or a wider recession.

Don't let the prospect of a short-term profit hit scare you away from the stock, though. Target has a strong track record for navigating through every type of selling environment. That's why it is one of the few retailers (along with Walmart) on the list of Dividend Aristocrats .

The stock also looks like a relative bargain now that its price-to-sales ratio has dropped to 0.7 -- about the same as Walmart's 0.6. That valuation had been as high as 1.2 times sales within the last year.

Yes, the next few quarters might be tough on Target's earnings. And Walmart is likely to generate steadier sales and profit growth. But Target looks like a better long-term investment today.

10 stocks we like better than Target
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Target wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Walmart Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster

Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
LEBANON, PA
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Wmt#Walmart U S#Stock#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Company Walmart#Walmart Lrb#Target Lrb#Tgt#Ycharts Walmart
Jenn Leach

You Don't Need a Membership to Shop Sam's Club

Often people wonder if it's truly worth it to shop at bulk stores like Costco or Sam's Club. These stores have a membership associated with them so, you pay to shop. There are benefits to buying from bulk stores like cost savings.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Applebee's Sells All Restaurants

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart

Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too

Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Mashed

The Aldi Pie That's Making Shoppers Rush To The Store

With fall just around the corner, that means it's almost pie season. From pumpkin pie to praline pie, the versatile baked good is a benchmark of cooler weather and tradition during the holiday season. But just like most baked foods, you can trade the sugar and cream for salt and protein to make a savory pie designed for year-round indulgence. And as it turns out, there's no better place to look for an affordable, umami-rich pie than Aldi.
LOUISIANA STATE
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
Cadrene Heslop

Cracker Barrel Location Closure

Financial challenges are not only growing for American citizens. It is also increasing for American businesses. This economic pressure has caused companies to update their operating models. Some brands are looking at their less profitable locations and closing them. Cracker Barrel recently announced the closure of an individual store.
PORTLAND, OR
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Plans For Walgreens Closings in 2022

Several locations have been temporarily closing, while analysts believe others may be shuttering permanently. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: BestLifeOnline.com, SeekingAlpha.com, WesternMassNews.com, and Google.com.
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
215K+
Followers
106K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy