College Sports

2022 Tennesee College Football Scores – Week One

By Austin Timberlake
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The college football season has officially begun. Each team in Tennessee played this past weekend. Below you will see the scores of your favorite local teams.

Tennessee (1-0)- 59

Ball State (0-1)- 10

ETSU (1-0)- 44

Mars Hill (0-0)- 7

UT Martin (1-0)- 42

Western Illinois (0-1)- 25

Kansas (1-0)- 56

Tennessee Tech (0-1)- 10

Cumberland (2-0)- 25

Webber International (1-1)- 24

Eastern Washington (1-0)- 36

TSU (0-1)- 29

Chattanooga (1-0)- 31

Wofford (0-1)- 0

James Madison (1-0)- 44

MTSU (0-1)- 7

Vanderbilt (2-0)- 42

Elon (0-1)- 31

Austin Peay (1-0)- 63

Presbyterian (0-1)- 0

Mississippi State (0-0)- 49

Memphis (0-1)- 23

