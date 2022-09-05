Read full article on original website
World leaders, politicians react to Queen Elizabeth II health concerns
World leaders and politicians are reacting Thursday to Kensington Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are "concerned" for her health. The Palace says "following further evaluation this morning," the 96-year-old's medical staff "recommended she remain under medical supervision." "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral" Castle, a...
Looking back on Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher's 'extraordinary partnership'
Former Margaret Thatcher adviser Nile Gardiner praised the relationship Queen Elizabeth and Margaret Thatcher shared, saying they had immense respect for one another on Thursday's "Your World with Neil Cavuto." NILE GARDINER: I have to say, Neil, that Margaret Thatcher and the queen had a far stronger and closer relationship,...
Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she was awoken a little before 5 a.m. by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Under New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements, the queen was also New Zealand’s monarch and head of state. “The last days of the queen’s life captures who she was in so many ways,” Ardern said. “Working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved.” Ardern said the queen was an extraordinary woman who she’d remember for her laughter. Ardern said that like many other people, she was feeling not only deep sadness but also deep gratitude.
'A stalwart': World mourns Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
LONDON (AP) — Condolences poured in from around the world Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through decades of political upheaval and social changes at home and abroad. Elizabeth, who had been on the throne since 1952, when the nation was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II, died Thursday afternoon at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Here are some reactions to her death: ___
Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
Karine Jean-Pierre hit with news of Queen's death live during briefing: 'That's been confirmed?'
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was hit with the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death live during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre said the hearts of President Joe Biden and all Americans are with the Queen's family and the people of the United Kingdom. The news broke in the White House briefing room as Jean-Pierre was answering a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.
Prince Harry joins royal family in Scotland following announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Harry has joined other members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland following the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II's death. The 37-year-old Duke of Sussex was photographed in a car looking somber with his hand over his face. It's been reported that Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, stayed...
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Meghan Markle's absence in Scotland likely due to Kate Middleton's decision to stay behind, expert says
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not join Prince Harry and Prince William on Thursday as they traveled to Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth II amid health concerns. Prince William arrived at Balmoral Castle hours before the royal family announced the queen had died at the age of 96. He was accompanied by Prince Andrew, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Edward, Earl of Wessex.
Inside Queen Elizabeth II's final royal engagement, a monarch 'devoted' to service
Queen Elizabeth II’s final royal engagement was Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She appointed new Prime Minister Liz Truss just a few days before her passing. On her 21st birthday in 1947, then-Princess Elizabeth went on the radio and made a promise to Britain and its...
New York Times essay argues Queen Elizabeth 'helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization'
A New York Times guest essay attacked Queen Elizabeth II’s role in perpetuating Britain’s "bloody history" with colonialism on the day of her death. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully in her sleep at Bristol Castle in Scotland at age 96. Prior to her death, she was the longest-serving monarch, reigning for over seven decades.
Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96: Double rainbow appears over Buckingham Palace as mourners gather
A double rainbow appeared over London near Buckingham Palace and Elizabeth Tower on Thursday as crowds gathered to pay their respects to the queen. Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne in 1952 and was England's longest-reigning British monarch, died Thursday at Balmoral Castle, her country estate in Scotland.
Jesse Watters: Queen Elizabeth II's reign is the connective tissue between generations
Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on Queen Elizabeth’s inspiring life and her patriotism after her death Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her castle in Scotland this afternoon at the age of 96. Before her passing, she was visited by friends and family who traveled far and wide to say their last goodbyes. In a fitting tribute, a double rainbow hung over Buckingham Palace as mourners gathered outside to honor her life.
Progressive media figures slam Queen Elizabeth as ‘oppressive ruler,’ ‘mostly known for racism’
Progressives in media had harsher words for Queen Elizabeth II after reports of her death came out on Thursday. Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II, who served as Britain’s longest-reigning monarch for seven decades, died peacefully in her sleep at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96. While...
Trump says Queen Elizabeth II 'will be very proud of King Charles III'
Former President Donald Trump said that King Charles III will be a "Great and Wonderful King" after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. Charles, 73, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and immediately ascended to the kingship after her death, though his coronation might not take place for months.
Rove reflects on Queen Elizabeth II's passing, recounts memorable Bush visit to Buckingham
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II Thursday at 96, several U.S. officials and former officials offered their condolences and personal experiences with the late monarch, including George W. Bush administration deputy chief of staff Karl Rove. Rove recalled his Buckingham Palace stay in 2003, and how the monarch was...
Douglas Murray on Queen Elizabeth's death: 'We've known her our entire lives'
Queen Elizabeth II's death is "a moment of extraordinary transition," Fox News contributor Douglas Murray said Thursday. "I think around the world, but especially in Great Britain, it's a moment of unbelievable sadness and a moment of extraordinary transition in the life of the nation. Most of us, for our entire lives, we've known only the reign of Elizabeth II," Murray told "America Reports."
Jesse Watters on Queen Elizabeth's passing: We don't have people like this anymore
Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. and why Queen Elizabeth II was a special leader on "The Five." JESSE WATTERS: We still have this special relationship with Great Britain. We share intelligence, we share trade, we share culture, we share a language. And so when a monarch dies like this, who has seen how many presidents since Truman, Americans see the relationship through the eyes of her relationship with our presidents. Because every president that comes into office, they go to London, and they meet the queen. If you ask the presidents, probably might be one of the most special if not the most special moments of their presidency. She represents more than a prime minister. We don’t have people like this anymore, and it gives you the chills to think about it because she rises above politics. Republicans and Democrats, they all admire this woman.
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral: A look at the Scottish castle
Queen Elizabeth II died on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Royal Family announced at 1:30 p.m. EDT. She was 96. Balmoral Castle, the Queen's summer residence, is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, approximately 50 miles west of the city of Aberdeen. The Queen...
Lawmakers, presidents mourn Queen Elizabeth's death, praise her steadfast leadership: 'Entire world's loss'
Congressional lawmakers and high-profile U.S. politicians, including former presidents, expressed gratitude for Queen Elizabeth's historic reign, while mourning the "entire world's loss," after her passing Thursday at the age of 96. Lawmakers from both of sides of the aisle praised the fallen monarch's steadfast leadership during her long reign over...
