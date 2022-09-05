ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fox News

World leaders, politicians react to Queen Elizabeth II health concerns

World leaders and politicians are reacting Thursday to Kensington Palace’s announcement that Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are "concerned" for her health. The Palace says "following further evaluation this morning," the 96-year-old's medical staff "recommended she remain under medical supervision." "The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral" Castle, a...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth II has died: Live updates

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters she was awoken a little before 5 a.m. by a police officer shining a torch into her bedroom to tell her the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Under New Zealand’s constitutional arrangements, the queen was also New Zealand’s monarch and head of state. “The last days of the queen’s life captures who she was in so many ways,” Ardern said. “Working until the very end on behalf of the people she loved.” Ardern said the queen was an extraordinary woman who she’d remember for her laughter. Ardern said that like many other people, she was feeling not only deep sadness but also deep gratitude.
U.K.
The Associated Press

'A stalwart': World mourns Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Condolences poured in from around the world Thursday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through decades of political upheaval and social changes at home and abroad. Elizabeth, who had been on the throne since 1952, when the nation was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II, died Thursday afternoon at age 96 at Balmoral Castle, her summer residence in Scotland. Here are some reactions to her death: ___
INDIA
Cheryl E Preston

Queen Elizabeth may possibly revoke the title Duke and Duchess of Sussex from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Will the Queen strip Harry and Meghan of being Duke and Duchess?. Meaww is reporting that Queen Elizabeth may strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex. There was the expectation that this was going to happen right after the couple left England for the US and stepped down as senior Royals. Since they no longer live in the UK and are not fulfilling the duties that were required of them it seems only natural that they have no right to the titles.
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre hit with news of Queen's death live during briefing: 'That's been confirmed?'

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was hit with the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death live during a press briefing on Thursday. Jean-Pierre said the hearts of President Joe Biden and all Americans are with the Queen's family and the people of the United Kingdom. The news broke in the White House briefing room as Jean-Pierre was answering a question from Fox News reporter Peter Doocy.
WORLD
Fox News

Meghan Markle's absence in Scotland likely due to Kate Middleton's decision to stay behind, expert says

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton did not join Prince Harry and Prince William on Thursday as they traveled to Scotland to be with Queen Elizabeth II amid health concerns. Prince William arrived at Balmoral Castle hours before the royal family announced the queen had died at the age of 96. He was accompanied by Prince Andrew, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Edward, Earl of Wessex.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

New York Times essay argues Queen Elizabeth 'helped obscure a bloody history of decolonization'

A New York Times guest essay attacked Queen Elizabeth II’s role in perpetuating Britain’s "bloody history" with colonialism on the day of her death. Buckingham Palace announced Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II had died peacefully in her sleep at Bristol Castle in Scotland at age 96. Prior to her death, she was the longest-serving monarch, reigning for over seven decades.
POLITICS
Fox News

Jesse Watters: Queen Elizabeth II's reign is the connective tissue between generations

Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on Queen Elizabeth’s inspiring life and her patriotism after her death Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her castle in Scotland this afternoon at the age of 96. Before her passing, she was visited by friends and family who traveled far and wide to say their last goodbyes. In a fitting tribute, a double rainbow hung over Buckingham Palace as mourners gathered outside to honor her life.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Trump says Queen Elizabeth II 'will be very proud of King Charles III'

Former President Donald Trump said that King Charles III will be a "Great and Wonderful King" after his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday. Charles, 73, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and immediately ascended to the kingship after her death, though his coronation might not take place for months.
POTUS
Fox News

Douglas Murray on Queen Elizabeth's death: 'We've known her our entire lives'

Queen Elizabeth II's death is "a moment of extraordinary transition," Fox News contributor Douglas Murray said Thursday. "I think around the world, but especially in Great Britain, it's a moment of unbelievable sadness and a moment of extraordinary transition in the life of the nation. Most of us, for our entire lives, we've known only the reign of Elizabeth II," Murray told "America Reports."
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Jesse Watters on Queen Elizabeth's passing: We don't have people like this anymore

Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. and why Queen Elizabeth II was a special leader on "The Five." JESSE WATTERS: We still have this special relationship with Great Britain. We share intelligence, we share trade, we share culture, we share a language. And so when a monarch dies like this, who has seen how many presidents since Truman, Americans see the relationship through the eyes of her relationship with our presidents. Because every president that comes into office, they go to London, and they meet the queen. If you ask the presidents, probably might be one of the most special if not the most special moments of their presidency. She represents more than a prime minister. We don’t have people like this anymore, and it gives you the chills to think about it because she rises above politics. Republicans and Democrats, they all admire this woman.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral: A look at the Scottish castle

Queen Elizabeth II died on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, the Royal Family announced at 1:30 p.m. EDT. She was 96. Balmoral Castle, the Queen's summer residence, is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, approximately 50 miles west of the city of Aberdeen. The Queen...
U.K.
Fox News

Lawmakers, presidents mourn Queen Elizabeth's death, praise her steadfast leadership: 'Entire world's loss'

Congressional lawmakers and high-profile U.S. politicians, including former presidents, expressed gratitude for Queen Elizabeth's historic reign, while mourning the "entire world's loss," after her passing Thursday at the age of 96. Lawmakers from both of sides of the aisle praised the fallen monarch's steadfast leadership during her long reign over...
WORLD
Fox News

Fox News

