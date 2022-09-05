Fox News host Jesse Watters reflected on the relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. and why Queen Elizabeth II was a special leader on "The Five." JESSE WATTERS: We still have this special relationship with Great Britain. We share intelligence, we share trade, we share culture, we share a language. And so when a monarch dies like this, who has seen how many presidents since Truman, Americans see the relationship through the eyes of her relationship with our presidents. Because every president that comes into office, they go to London, and they meet the queen. If you ask the presidents, probably might be one of the most special if not the most special moments of their presidency. She represents more than a prime minister. We don’t have people like this anymore, and it gives you the chills to think about it because she rises above politics. Republicans and Democrats, they all admire this woman.

