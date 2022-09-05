Two boys, two men shot during a sporting event at a Broward high school, BSO says

MONDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Broward Sheriff’s Office restated the number of people shot and the number of minors involved.

A Sunday night shooting at Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson High School sent two boys and two men to a hospital, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. during a sporting event at the school.

BSO said the injuries to each person were “not life-threatening.”

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact Broward Crime Stoppers , either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).