Broward County, FL

Two boys, two men shot during a sporting event at a Broward high school, BSO says

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

MONDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Broward Sheriff’s Office restated the number of people shot and the number of minors involved.

A Sunday night shooting at Lauderdale Lakes Boyd Anderson High School sent two boys and two men to a hospital, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. during a sporting event at the school.

BSO said the injuries to each person were “not life-threatening.”

Anyone who knows anything about this can contact Broward Crime Stoppers , either online or at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

Miami Herald

Miami Herald

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

