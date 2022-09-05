Read full article on original website
Thomas Tuchel ‘Pleaded’ With Todd Boehly to Be Given a Second Chance at Chelsea
A report has come out claiming that Thomas Tuchel was left 'totally' shocked by being sacked by Chelsea's new owners.
Report: Chelsea Owner Says Thomas Tuchel Was A 'Nightmare To Work With'
The problems of their relationship have been labelled as the primary reason for the premature sacking.
‘This must be a joke?’ – Antony’s Man Utd transfer turns messy as he slams third party claiming to be involved in move
ANTONY has hit out at the agency claiming to have played a significant role in facilitating his huge move to Manchester United. The winger, 22, became the most expensive signing of the summer transfer window when he made a blockbuster £85.5million move to Old Trafford on deadline day. United...
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad | UEFA Europe League | Match Preview
Manchester United kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign against Real Sociedad tonight and you can read the match preview here.
Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter has given his first interview as the head coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England
Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 Results & Fixtures
The UEFA Champions League has returned for a new season and here you can find Matchday 1’s results.
Former England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello reveals who he believes is the greatest Italian manager of all time
FORMER England and Juventus boss Fabio Capello has revealed his pick as the best Italian manager of all time. Capello won four Serie A titles at AC Milan and lifted two LaLiga trophies with Real Madrid. But he named Carlo Ancelotti - who also had title-winning reigns in Milan and...
Match Preview: Napoli v Liverpool | Champions League
Liverpool take on Napoli in Naples this evening in the first match week of their Uefa Champions League group campaign
Report: Five-Year Deal Expected For Graham Potter
Graham Potter is set to sign a five-year contract at Chelsea today, with the Englishman replacing Thomas Tuchel as Blues head coach.
BREAKING: Graham Potter Verbally Agrees to Become Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter now looks set to leave Brighton and Hove Albion to become Chelsea's new manager.
Leicester City vs Aston Villa: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Leicester's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille
Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Decision Caused Thomas Tuchel's Sacking
The German's refusal to sign the legendary forward set off his demise.
Report: Chelsea Considered Mauricio Pochettino As Thomas Tuchel Replacement
There were a few names being discussed by the Chelsea bosses following Tuchel's sacking but they didn't believe any of them were good enough.
John Achterberg charged by the FA for ‘abusive and/or insulting gestures’ following Liverpool’s late win against Newcastle
Liverpool and Newcastle’s benches clashed, as Fabio Carvalho scored a late winner during our recent encounter in the Premier League and there have now been repercussions for both clubs. As reported by BBC Sport: ‘Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle’s Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association...
'We Lacked Determination' - Thomas Tuchel On Defeat To Dinamo Zagreb
Thomas Tuchel spoke to the media following his side's disappointing loss to Dinamo Zagreb.
Next Chelsea Manager: Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino And Zinedine Zidane On Shortlist
Potter has been in charge at Brighton since May 2019, after spells as manager of Swansea City and Swedish side Ostersund.
FC Zurich vs. Arsenal live stream: Europa League prediction, how to watch online, odds, news
The 2022-23 Europa League group stage kicks off on Thursday with one of the pre-tournament favorites, Arsenal, facing a tough trip to Switzerland, where they face reigning champions FC Zurich. To be precise, however, the match is not quite away to Zurich as a Diamond League athletics event and an Ed Sheeran concert have forced FCZ to move the match to the Kybunpark in St. Gallen, an hour away.
Club Brugge vs. Bayer Leverkusen live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+. Club Brugge is set to face off against Bayer Leverkusen in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Jan Breydelstadion. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.
