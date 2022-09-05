ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dropped by Man United, Maguire becomes an issue for England

Harry Maguire has been dropped by Manchester United despite being its club captain and the most expensive defender in soccer history. The big question now: How will that affect his place in England’s team ahead of the World Cup? England coach Gareth Southgate has previously said he finds it difficult to select players in his squad if they aren’t featuring for their clubs. And Maguire only has to look at some of his teammates at United — Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw — to see Southgate often has been true to his word. Maguire could prove to be a different case.
Three things we learned from Tottenham 2-0 Marseille

Tottenham got their Champions League campaign off to the best of starts today with a 2-0 win over Marseille at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It wasn’t the prettiest of performances (I feel like I’ve said that a lot already this season) but it was a somewhat illuminating one in terms of how Antonio Conte wants his team to play. The Champions League is the biggest of stages, and you can learn a lot about how a team like Spurs approaches matches like these, especially when at home when the crowd expects them to dominate.
John Achterberg charged by the FA for ‘abusive and/or insulting gestures’ following Liverpool’s late win against Newcastle

Liverpool and Newcastle’s benches clashed, as Fabio Carvalho scored a late winner during our recent encounter in the Premier League and there have now been repercussions for both clubs. As reported by BBC Sport: ‘Liverpool coach John Achterberg and Newcastle’s Daniel Hodges have been charged by the Football Association...
FC Zurich vs. Arsenal live stream: Europa League prediction, how to watch online, odds, news

The 2022-23 Europa League group stage kicks off on Thursday with one of the pre-tournament favorites, Arsenal, facing a tough trip to Switzerland, where they face reigning champions FC Zurich. To be precise, however, the match is not quite away to Zurich as a Diamond League athletics event and an Ed Sheeran concert have forced FCZ to move the match to the Kybunpark in St. Gallen, an hour away.
Club Brugge vs. Bayer Leverkusen live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Champions League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+. Club Brugge is set to face off against Bayer Leverkusen in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 3 p.m. ET September 7th at Jan Breydelstadion. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell. This is the first Champions League match of the season for both teams.
