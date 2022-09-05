ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Incredibly clear photo ‘shows 50ft disc-shaped UFO emerging from storm before vanishing into space’

By Henry Holloway, Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TxPWG_0hinY7vT00

AN INCREDIBLY clear photo allegedly shows a disc-shaped UFO estimated to be about 50ft across emerging from a storm before vanishing into space.

The series of images showing the round silver object have caused a stir after they emerged in Mexico and were shown on national news TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GPme_0hinY7vT00
Juan Manuel Sanchez claims he snapped the image of the UFO flying near his house Credit: Juan Manuel Sanchez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14hWFD_0hinY7vT00
Juan denied the photo was a hoax after it went viral in Mexico Credit: Juan Manuel Sanchez

Car mechanic Juan Manuel Sanchez took the UFO photos which went viral after he shared them on his Facebook.

He claims he spotted the object while trying to take snaps with his mobile phone of an approaching storm.

The clear and high resolution photos appear to show the saucer shape hanging in front of the dark clouds in the distance.

But while the photos have caused a stir, it's unclear if its camera trick, a natural phenomena, an elaborate hoax, or a genuine sighting of an mysterious object.

Juan however stands by his story and gave his account of the sighting outside his home in Valle Hermoso on August 17 to Mexican television station RDTV.

His wife and one of his co-workers also claim to have seen the mysterious saucer before it shot off into the sky towards space.

The mechanic estimates the object was around 50 feet across and he believes it was around half a mile from his home.

And he hit back at doubters who claim his photo is a fake, saying people had told him they think it was a hubcap or a pan lid.

Juan said he was "in shock" when he first allegedly spotted the object, saying it wasn't "fear, but something like astonishment".

The mechanic said he is disappointed he didn't get a video, but as his camera was in photo mode he simply took the pictures he could before the object vanished.

And he claimed later that night he then saw lights in the sky, and claimed others have told him they have had similar sightings in the area.

Juan admitted he was worried about making his sighting public as he feared the stigma associated with UFOs.

He told RDTV: "It was right there above that house above the cables."

It’s sad I wasn’t able to get a video

"I got my mobile phone to film it because it was always a dream to see something like this, this close."

The mechanic went on: "We were working here outside at the workshop when we saw some very dark clouds- it was cloudy like it is now, a bit more.

“I wanted to film a video but my phone was on photo mode and I got the first picture.

"When we started watching it, it was in one place it wasn’t moving and then as I got the second and third photo it started moving upwards.

"When I changed my phone to video mode it wasn’t possible. As it was going away I could see it more, the disc the shape of a disc."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pzefB_0hinY7vT00
What is the shape which Juan photographed in the sky? Credit: Juan Manuel Sanchez

Juan lamented: "It’s sad I wasn’t able to get a video.

"There are people who don’t believe- they say it was a lid from a car or a pan of tamales."

The authenticity of Juan's photos remain unclear - but he appears convinced he saw something in sky.

And it comes as UFOs are once again taking centre stage across the border in the United States.

Lawmakers, former servicemen, intelligence officials and even former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are now all speaking more openly about the topic.

And it came to a head with a landmark hearing earlier this year on Capitol Hill.

US officials have acknowledged there is something in the skies they cannot explain - and the stigma around the traditionally fringe topic is finally being stripped back.

Is the phenomena previously unknown technology used by the Russians and Chinese, secret US weapons projects, or unknown natural occurrences?

Or perhaps it could be the total misidentification of easily explainable natural phenomena or known aircraft? Or even an example of hoaxes and mass hysteria?

And there is the other option, perhaps its something more alien?

The US' official stance now is that they do not know - and pressure is growing for more transparency on the topic which is becoming increasingly mainstream.

The Sun Online previously revealed the hunt for "black triangle" UFOs around Britain in the 80s and 90s - and last week the US released video of a mysterious unknown drone swarm buzzing the USS Zumwalt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9bir_0hinY7vT00
Juan claims he later saw lights in the sky near his home Credit: RDTV

