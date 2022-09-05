The first documentary feature to explore the tragic and bizarre life of the late chess master Bobby Fischer. Unfortunately, Bobby Fischer Against the World is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 HOURS AGO