WHSV
United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham highlight key projects ahead of Day of Action
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each year, the United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham hosts a day filled with volunteer opportunities. It gives community members a chance to get a first-hand look at the needs of local nonprofits. This year’s Day of Action features projects of all types, including playhouse repair at the...
WHSV
Staff at Massanutten Regional Library encourage community to ‘Get Carded’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and staff at Massanutten Regional Library say once you do sign up for your library card, the opportunities are endless. All you need are one form of photo identification, as well as proof of residence, then you fill out...
WHSV
Students at Guy K. Stump are enjoying recess on brand new playset
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Guy K. Stump Elementary School are spending recess enjoying brand new playground equipment. For about a decade, the Stump PTA did fundraisers to get new equipment. Their old playground had outlived its prime, and there were some pieces that were out of order entirely.
wina.com
Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
WHSV
Skyline Middle School teacher receives award to study classroom techniques abroad
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg teacher will soon be heading overseas to learn about different education techniques and cultures thanks to a national award. Tola Ogundipe is an 8th-grade physical science teacher at Skyline Middle School, and last week she was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award.
WHSV
Harrisonburg businesses raise awareness, money for suicide prevention
HARRISONBURG, VA - It’s National Suicide Prevention Week and some Harrisonburg businesses are hoping to raise awareness and money. Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg hosted a fundraiser on Monday for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The fundraiser will continue throughout the week and the money will...
WHSV
Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro expected to break ground next summer, open doors in 2025
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Virginia Museum of Natural History will likely open its doors in 2025, city and museum officials said. Both Waynesboro and museum staff said they expect to break ground in about a year, and construction will last about two years. “There are a lot of...
WHSV
JMU students complete hazing prevention training with Adam’s Law in effect
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A law aimed at preventing hazing on college campuses in Virginia is in effect and James Madison University student organizations must now meet its requirements. Adam’s Law was signed by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in the spring and took effect on July 1. It’s named for...
WHSV
WHSV to debut new studio later this fall
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Viewers of WHSV News have noticed a different look in recent weeks, but don’t worry: it’s not permanent. (We’re happy about that, too.) After 16 years, WHSV-TV’s main news studio is undergoing an overhaul to make room for a new state-of-the-art set built by the industry-renowned and cutting-edge FX Design Group.
WHSV
Staunton’s event calendar stays packed for fall; tourism sees a boost
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Summer tends to be vacation time, when roads are particularly busy, hotel occupancy is up, and calendars are full of events. Staunton’s summer was full of events like Happy Birthday America and Staunton Music Festival, and fall is looking similar. Witches and wizards will come...
wvpublic.org
Between The Worlds: A Lost Bird In Appalachia
In the late 1950s, the federal government established a program called the "Indian Adoption Project.” Throughout the nearly decade-long initiative, hundreds of native children were removed from their communities and placed with white families. The children were called “lost birds.” Lena Welker, now 66, was one of them.
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
WHSV
Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
pagevalleynews.com
Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor
September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
NBC 29 News
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer in Rockingham County helped a horse deemed unadoptable find its forever home. Laura Lezotte started Pale Hollow Farms in Fulks Run just over a year ago to train unhandled horses and find them good homes. “What I wanted to do was try...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Public Works Department hosts public forum on University Blvd project
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works Department hosted a design public hearing on the city’s proposed University Boulevard project. The plan is to build a new straight road from Oak Hill Road that will connect to University Boulevard taking out the curve...
WHSV
UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
WHSV
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
wsvaonline.com
Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office
Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
wfxrtv.com
Politicians turn up the heat for Labor Day celebration in Buena Vista
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Rockbridge County celebrated its 51st Labor Day celebration in Buena Vista. In addition to live music and carnival games, the event was also a chance for U.S. Congress nominees to ramp their campaigns into high gear ahead of the mid-terms. After the 5k at...
