ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHSV

Students at Guy K. Stump are enjoying recess on brand new playset

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Guy K. Stump Elementary School are spending recess enjoying brand new playground equipment. For about a decade, the Stump PTA did fundraisers to get new equipment. Their old playground had outlived its prime, and there were some pieces that were out of order entirely.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
wina.com

Civic leader, longtime WINA gardening host Duane Snow dead at 77

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – Duane Snow, 77, a former Albemarle Supervisor and WINA radio host, died surrounded by his wife and children after a five-year battle with cancer on Sep 3, 2022. A devout Mormon who made multiple mission trips, he also successfully ran the multigenerational family business that bore his name before retiring and selling it to his son, Corbin, in 2003.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Blue Ridge, VA
Augusta County, VA
Society
City
Community, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Society
City
Staunton, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
County
Augusta County, VA
Staunton, VA
Society
WHSV

Harrisonburg businesses raise awareness, money for suicide prevention

HARRISONBURG, VA - It’s National Suicide Prevention Week and some Harrisonburg businesses are hoping to raise awareness and money. Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg hosted a fundraiser on Monday for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The fundraiser will continue throughout the week and the money will...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Casa#Mental Health Services#Domestic Relations
WHSV

WHSV to debut new studio later this fall

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Viewers of WHSV News have noticed a different look in recent weeks, but don’t worry: it’s not permanent. (We’re happy about that, too.) After 16 years, WHSV-TV’s main news studio is undergoing an overhaul to make room for a new state-of-the-art set built by the industry-renowned and cutting-edge FX Design Group.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Staunton’s event calendar stays packed for fall; tourism sees a boost

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Summer tends to be vacation time, when roads are particularly busy, hotel occupancy is up, and calendars are full of events. Staunton’s summer was full of events like Happy Birthday America and Staunton Music Festival, and fall is looking similar. Witches and wizards will come...
STAUNTON, VA
wvpublic.org

Between The Worlds: A Lost Bird In Appalachia

In the late 1950s, the federal government established a program called the "Indian Adoption Project.” Throughout the nearly decade-long initiative, hundreds of native children were removed from their communities and placed with white families. The children were called “lost birds.” Lena Welker, now 66, was one of them.
AMHERST, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WHSV

Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off campaign season in Virginia

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Buena Vista Labor Day Parade kicks off the fall campaign season in Virginia. Monday morning, the candidates in the 6th Congressional district were shaking hands and vying for votes as they marched with supporters along the parade route. Despite threatening skies, a hometown crowd...
BUENA VISTA, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor

September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Protest scheduled today at Augusta Sheriff’s Office

Protests are set to resume in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. In an email to the media, Black Lives Matter protestors are calling for an investigation of Sheriff Donald Smith for what they say are unconstitutional tactics and apparent perjury. They plan on protesting today in front...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy