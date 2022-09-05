ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

msn.com

Busch Gardens Williamsburg announces DarKoaster indoor roller coaster

A spooky new experience is coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg next year, the theme park announced Tuesday. "DarKoaster: Escape the Storm" will be the world's first all-indoor straddle roller coaster when it opens next year, with over 2,400 feet of track and four launches. To ride, people will have to...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
LAS VEGAS, NV
State
New Jersey State
disneytips.com

Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park

Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
disneydining.com

Sip This, Skip That: Cocktails In Hollywood Studios

There is nothing like experiencing Walt Disney World as a kid. It is wondrous to meet your favorite characters and walk into the worlds previously only seen in your imagination. But a close second is visiting Disney World as an adult, and experiencing those worlds of your childhood, while also taking time to enjoy some great awesome cocktails around the Disney property!
RESTAURANTS
105.7 The Hawk

Cuteness Alert – Morris County, NJ, gets new police dog

The Morris County Sheriff's department is welcoming an adorable four-legged recruit. A five-month-old black Labrador retriever pup was donated to the department by renown dog trainer Grayson Guyer at Lost Highway Kennels in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guyer developed his skills training dogs while serving in the U.S. Navy and working...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
disneydining.com

The Best Bloody Marys in Walt Disney World

Is there anything as wonderful as a decadent lunch with a delicious Bloody Mary? Yes! One enjoyed at the Walt Disney World Resort! Throughout the property, there are plenty of places to enjoy a mouthwatering breakfast or brunch paired with an indulgent Bloody Mary. This traditional brunch cocktail features a base of vodka and tomato juice combined with various spices and seasonings including Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, horseradish, garlic, and more. Bloody Marys are also unique in that they can feature a wide array of toppings and garnishments that include everything from classic celery stalks to indulgent pieces of seafood, bacon, cheese, and more.
RESTAURANTS
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

