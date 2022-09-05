Read full article on original website
Chilling details after horror Six Flags Great Adventure rollercoaster malfunction left 14 hurt and 5 hospitalized
CHILLING details have emerged after 14 passengers were hurt and five were rushed to hospital after a rollercoaster malfunction at an amusement park. Riders on Six Flags Great Adventure's El Toro, one of the fastest and tallest wooden rollercoasters in the world, say it felt like the carriages “hit a pothole”.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg announces DarKoaster indoor roller coaster
A spooky new experience is coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg next year, the theme park announced Tuesday. "DarKoaster: Escape the Storm" will be the world's first all-indoor straddle roller coaster when it opens next year, with over 2,400 feet of track and four launches. To ride, people will have to...
I tried the $6 cookies at Disney Springs that people wait hours in line for, and it was the highlight of my vacation
Gideon's Bakehouse is a Florida dessert shop with a location at Disney Springs. It sells giant cookies, cake slices, coffee, and more.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Major Disney-style Attraction
Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., in February 2001 opened its California Adventure theme park, which included a soon-to-be popular attraction Soarin' Over California, a flight motion simulator that virtually flew guests over 13 California landmarks, including the Golden Gate Bridge, Napa Valley and Yosemite National Park. The attraction later opened...
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cars On The Road’ On Disney+, Where Lightning McQueen And Mater Go On A Cross-Country Road Trip
Disney has become quite proficient at taking their movie franchises and creating one-off series of animated shorts, usually featuring the franchise’s supporting characters. But the latest show of this type has two franchise mainstays at its center. CARS ON THE ROAD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?. Opening Shot: Lightning...
Sip This, Skip That: Cocktails In Hollywood Studios
There is nothing like experiencing Walt Disney World as a kid. It is wondrous to meet your favorite characters and walk into the worlds previously only seen in your imagination. But a close second is visiting Disney World as an adult, and experiencing those worlds of your childhood, while also taking time to enjoy some great awesome cocktails around the Disney property!
The 10 Most Annoying Things Ocean County NJ Drivers Do, According to You
When it came to sharing your frustrations about local drivers, you did not hold back. Driving is a necessary evil. It feels like a rarity to be able to drive to a destination without complaining about someone else on the road. I know I'm not the only one who feels...
Cuteness Alert – Morris County, NJ, gets new police dog
The Morris County Sheriff's department is welcoming an adorable four-legged recruit. A five-month-old black Labrador retriever pup was donated to the department by renown dog trainer Grayson Guyer at Lost Highway Kennels in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Guyer developed his skills training dogs while serving in the U.S. Navy and working...
The Best Bloody Marys in Walt Disney World
Is there anything as wonderful as a decadent lunch with a delicious Bloody Mary? Yes! One enjoyed at the Walt Disney World Resort! Throughout the property, there are plenty of places to enjoy a mouthwatering breakfast or brunch paired with an indulgent Bloody Mary. This traditional brunch cocktail features a base of vodka and tomato juice combined with various spices and seasonings including Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, horseradish, garlic, and more. Bloody Marys are also unique in that they can feature a wide array of toppings and garnishments that include everything from classic celery stalks to indulgent pieces of seafood, bacon, cheese, and more.
