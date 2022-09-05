South Memphis family feud leads to charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some name-calling among family members in South Memphis erupted into threats, injuries, and guns being pulled Sunday, police said.

It all reportedly started when a woman at a home in the 900 block of East McLemore called one of her daughters derogatory and sexist names, saying she’d “end up pregnant,” police said.

The victim complained to her mother, which started an argument among family members.

She told police her father, Eugene Jackson, hit her in the mouth with a silver handgun and threatened, “I’ll kill you” during the argument.

Dorothy Jackson is spending this Labor Day waiting to learn what’s next for her husband and daughter, who were arrested Sunday night.

Jackson said things spiraled out of control following an allegation of drug use, by someone at the house. But the woman who filed the report instead claims threats were made before a gun was pulled.

Later, she told police that her step-aunt, Monica Dillon, pulled up in a car to the sidewalk outside the house.

Witnesses said Dillon loaded and cocked a handgun and said, “Y’all not gone play with my mom and dad because I’ll pop one of yall,” according to a police statement.

Jackson is charged with aggravated assault.

Dillon faces three counts of aggravated assault.

While at the home, a call came in from the jail. Eugene was on the line but quickly had to go.

If you or anyone you know find themselves in need of help from any kind of domestic dispute, help is available 24/7. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.