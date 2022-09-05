Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHSV
Update from Church World Service: programs, groups and impacts of inflation
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Church World Service in Harrisonburg continues to help more refugees gain their footing in the Shenandoah Valley. One big part of its services is its programs, and there’s a wide range of more than ten programs offered to refugees to ease their transition. Some of...
WHSV
United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham highlight key projects ahead of Day of Action
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each year, the United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham hosts a day filled with volunteer opportunities. It gives community members a chance to get a first-hand look at the needs of local nonprofits. This year’s Day of Action features projects of all types, including playhouse repair at the...
WHSV
Staff at Massanutten Regional Library encourage community to ‘Get Carded’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - September is National Library Card Sign-up Month, and staff at Massanutten Regional Library say once you do sign up for your library card, the opportunities are endless. All you need are one form of photo identification, as well as proof of residence, then you fill out...
WHSV
JMU students complete hazing prevention training with Adam’s Law in effect
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A law aimed at preventing hazing on college campuses in Virginia is in effect and James Madison University student organizations must now meet its requirements. Adam’s Law was signed by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in the spring and took effect on July 1. It’s named for...
cbs19news
New UVA study finds premenstrual symptoms are a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--Premenstrual symptoms, like cramps, headaches, and sleep issues, are a public health issue according to a new study by UVA. According to the study, 64% of women get mood swings and anxiety before starting their periods. Nearly 30% of women surveyed reported that their intense period symptoms...
WHSV
UVA Health study finds premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are common, and a public health issue
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new UVA Health study believes premenstrual mood swings and anxiety are a public health issue, because of how many women they impact. “Perhaps the most important finding was that premenstrual mood and anxiety symptoms were extremely common,” Doctor Jennifer Payne said. Dr. Payne is...
WHSV
School counselors in the Valley seeing more anxiety, discuss changes to increase support for students
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In data released earlier this year, the National Survey of Children’s Health found that between 2016 and 2020 there was an increase in anxiety and depression among kids ages 3 to 17. School counselors around the Valley have noticed this increase across almost all grade...
WHSV
UVA Health expert breaks down new COVID-19 booster
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s time to roll up that sleeve again to help protect yourself against coronavirus. The new bivalent vaccine is approved and in the Blue Ridge Health District. Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health says getting these boosters as they come out are like updating your...
WHSV
UVA doctor: Time to check all boosters, not just COVID-19
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor at UVA Health is recommending that people check if they are up to date on all their vaccines, not just the COVID-19 booster. “One problem that we’ve seen with the COVID pandemic is that some children didn’t get to all of their regular pediatrician or other health care provider visits, which meant that they are behind in their regular, non-COVID vaccines,” Doctor Steven Zeichner said.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Public Works Department hosts public forum on University Blvd project
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works Department hosted a design public hearing on the city’s proposed University Boulevard project. The plan is to build a new straight road from Oak Hill Road that will connect to University Boulevard taking out the curve...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
schillingshow.com
Bus stop: ACPS transportation efforts thwarted by unfit leadership
Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) bus driver “shortage” may be—at least in part—self-created. Correspondence received from an anonymous source within the ACPS transportation system takes aim at Transportation Director, Charmane White, and purports that incompetent management is impeding the implementation of obvious driver-shortage solutions. According...
WHSV
Valley Children’s Advocacy Center receives grant for room improvements from five area rotary clubs
ASTAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Children’s Advocacy Center in Staunton received a district grant from local rotary clubs. The center provides a safe space for children who have suffered abuse. The grant is for $25,000 and will go toward updating rooms at the center to be more kid-friendly.
WHSV
Skyline Middle School teacher receives award to study classroom techniques abroad
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Harrisonburg teacher will soon be heading overseas to learn about different education techniques and cultures thanks to a national award. Tola Ogundipe is an 8th-grade physical science teacher at Skyline Middle School, and last week she was awarded the Fullbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program award.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Public Works encourages reusing and recycling during ‘Zero Waste Week’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a 2020 report from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, nearly 14 million tons of solid waste were dumped into landfills across the state. During ‘Zero Waste Week’ in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works staff are highlighting different ways people can decrease their contribution to...
WHSV
Staunton City Council to meet in closed session to discuss next steps in search for city manager
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council meets Thursday, Sept. 8. One item on the agenda is to discuss the next steps on the search for city manager. The discussion will take place during a closed session in their work session, scheduled on the agenda for 6:15 p.m. The regular meeting starts at 7:30 p.m.
WHSV
Students at Guy K. Stump are enjoying recess on brand new playset
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Students at Guy K. Stump Elementary School are spending recess enjoying brand new playground equipment. For about a decade, the Stump PTA did fundraisers to get new equipment. Their old playground had outlived its prime, and there were some pieces that were out of order entirely.
WHSV
Rockingham County Planning Commission to review three proposed housing developments
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Planning Commission is set to meet on Tuesday night and will go over rezoning requests for three proposed housing developments around the county. Commissioners will discuss a proposed 271-unit multi-family apartment complex that would be built on 15.94 acres of land in...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Court Clerk Steve Landes named to two Virginia boards
Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steve Landes was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum and the State Historical Records Advisory Board. Both appointments began July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2026. “It is an honor to serve...
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
