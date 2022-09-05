Read full article on original website
COLORADO DENVER FORECAST: These areas are under a heat advisory Thursday
DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to record-breaking heat. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a large portion of Colorado:. The heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. The...
Dozens of Colorado schools cancel class amid high heat forecast
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat Colorado. More at chalkbeat.org. Record-breaking heat in Colorado this week has prompted public schools without air conditioning to close or announce plans to send students home early. More than 30 Denver schools are calling “heat days,” according to a district news release. Most...
1 more day of extreme heat: DPS will release students early from 30+ schools
With another day of extreme heat expected across Colorado on Thursday, dozens of schools in Denver Public Schools will either release students early or close altogether. DPS said that each school would communicate directly with its families. This continues a days-long trend of schools along the Front Range releasing students...
DENVER HEAT WAVE: What is Denver’s normal temperature this time of year?
DENVER (KDVR) — Record-breaking heat has arrived to the Denver metro area. Temperatures will be hovering right around 100 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. If it feels hotter than normal, that is because it is. The normal high this time of year is around 84 degrees, which is more...
COVID VACCINE NEAR ME: Where to find new omicron booster in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans can now choose to get a new COVID-19 booster shot after it passed the final hurdle last week authorizing its use in adults and children aged 12 and older, depending on the brand. Until now, COVID vaccines have only targeted the original strain of the...
Accused cop impersonator charged with felony
BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — Jose Flores Ortiz was formally charged with impersonating a peace officer and several crimes Thursday after allegedly trying to pull over an off-duty cop. Brighton police were called about someone impersonating an officer on Interstate 76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane around 3:15 p.m....
