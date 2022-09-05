Read full article on original website
Big Blue
3d ago
Thank you to our First Responders & Military. As a proud Democrat, I will be there to show appreciation & will be voting Blue in November as I support all law enforcement including the FBI!
Reply(14)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
WYFF4.com
What you need to know about the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, returns Oct. 12 through 23 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Discount admission and ride tickets for the 153rd annual South Carolina State Fair are on sale now through Tue., Oct. 11. (Video above provided...
WCNC
South Carolina DMV adding mobile services to get citizens REAL IDs
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Do you still need you REAL ID?. South Carolina residents have until May 3, 2023 to obtain REAL IDs. After that date, the REAL ID will be required to board domestic, commercial flights and enter some federal facilities. The SC DMV will offer mobile events...
WIS-TV
9/11 Memorial events in the Midlands
-- The 21st Anniversary 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony will pay tribute to South Carolina First Responders and Military Service Members and will be held at the 9/11 Remembrance Memorial at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center (1101 Lincoln Street). The event will take place on September 11. The prelude will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
WIS-TV
Date announced for 16th annual Sickle Cell Walk
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation has announced the date of its 16th Annual Sickle Cell Walk. The event will happen on September 10 at 8:30 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park (2300 Greene Street, Columbia). This year’s theme is “Shine the Light...
WIS-TV
State and local officials weigh in on the possible partnership of the Regional Medical Center and MUSC partnership
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Plans for a partnership between the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg County and the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston are coming to life. That’s after the Orangeburg County Council approved an ordinance that would seal the partnership. In short, it’ll mean more access...
walterborolive.com
South Carolinians encouraged to report sightings of non-native blue land crab
PRESS RELEASE - CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (September 2, 2022) – If you live near the South Carolina coast and encounter what looks like an enormous fiddler crab, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) biologists want you to snap a photo. After a spate of recent reports of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJCL
Hospital officials in South Carolina confirm newborn baby surrendered under Daniel's Law
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered over the Labor Day weekend under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The Caucasian baby boy was born on September 3 and surrendered the next day at Prisma Health...
WKRC
Colorful mess: How a South Carolina interstate turned pink
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (CNN Newsource/WHNS/WKRC) - There was a colorful mess on Interstate 85 in Spartanburg County, South Carolina Tuesday afternoon. Officials there say a 55-gallon drum of dye fell out of an overturned trailer. Crews spent hours cleaning up the mess and traffic was halted, causing a backup for...
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Upstate representative responds to abortion comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate representative recently responded to criticism he received for comments he made during the House debate over a bill restricting abortions in South Carolina. Representatives were arguing over putting exceptions in the bill for rape and incest when one Republican lawmaker said he was...
WIS-TV
Special Olympics SC hosts ‘Cops and Lobsters’ fundraiser
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Special Olympics South Carolina is hosting a fundraiser called ‘Cops and Lobsters’ that will benefit Special Olympics athletes. The event is happening September 7-9 (Wednesday-Friday) during lunch and dinner hours at two Red Lobster locations in Columbia. The locations are Columbia (10136 Two Notch Road) and Cayce (1270 Knox Abbott Drive).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student found dead on University of South Carolina campus
A student from Greenville was found dead Friday morning on the University of South Carolina campus.
WRAL
Colorful spill prompts hours-long cleanup on interstate in South Carolina
Spartanburg, S.C. — It was quite the scene on Interstate 85 in Upstate South Carolina on Tuesday -- a pretty picture for some, but highway headache for others. Spartanburg County Emergency Management posted on social media just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 that there had been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in two of the three lanes of I-85. Officials were urging people to avoid the area of 85S between 129 and Hwy 29 while crews were cleaning up.
WCNC
Help for homeowners in South Carolina
South Carolina Housing is looking to help homeowners keep their homes. The state has more than $100 million in COVID rescue plan funds available.
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina Ranked as the 4th Most Popular State to Move to in 2022
MoveBuddha, a website that helps people planning a move, recently released a report on where are Americans moving right now, and South Carolina ranked as being the 4th most popular state to move to this year. The website says nearly two times as many people are moving into the Palmetto...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
South Carolina to not tax forgiven student loans
120 year old Greenville Co. tree destroyed by weekend storms. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. One person dies in Greenville County crash. Prisma's new at home medical kit. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Prisma Health is launching innovative medical exam kits.
WIS-TV
Money Matters: South Carolina Unclaimed Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Millions of dollars are transferred to the South Carolina unclaimed property program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners. How can you find out if the state is holding your money?. Josh Bradley, from Capital City Financial, says to check the state’s website, https://southcarolina.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/....
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Mental Health Awareness Breakfast
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A local church is teaming up with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health to bring awareness to mental health and suicide with its upcoming Mental Health Awareness Breakfast. Bethlehem Baptist Church is located at 1037 Eastman Street Columbia. The breakfast will be held on Saturday,...
wymt.com
Woman with Eastern Ky. ties dies in South Carolina shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/WYMT) - A mother and her two children are dead after a shooting in a suburb of Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Coroner’s Office. Our sister station WMBF reports the coroner’s office confirmed that three people in total were dead after a shooting incident last Wednesday afternoon on Centennial Circle in the Carolina Forest community.
Comments / 16