ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina

By Mariah Ellis, Rodney Overton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night.

The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north of the interchange with Interstate 40.

A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side. Some grass and vegetation just off the highway could be seen on fire.

Semi strikes patrol vehicles, overturns after leading high-speed chase on I-77

At one point, there was a large explosion — which was caught on video.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said no one was injured.

The NCDOT reported just before 10 p.m. that all lanes of the highway were open. One lane was later closed again and did not reopen until just after midnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoXSN_0hinVtET00
Photo by Matt Giles/CBS 17

Benson Fire Department and Four Oaks Fire helped extinguish the blaze.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Truck driver that crashed through Trent River Bridge remains in serious condition

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who crashed his tanker truck through the side of the Trent River Bridge outside of New Bern on Tuesday remains in serious condition. The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the Trent River Bridge between New Bern and James City. The tanker truck went through the concrete barrier on the left side of the westbound span, taking out about 20 feet of the guardrail. It landed on its side, some 50 feet below.
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Woman dead after tractor-trailer crash in Nash County, NCSHP says

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed a woman died in Nash County after she was struck by a tractor-trailer. The crash happened at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Old Bailey Highway and Macedonia Road, both NCSHP and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said. Highway...
NASH COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Benson, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Benson, NC
Benson, NC
Cars
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Accidents
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Truck hauling luxury vehicles crashes in North Carolina

A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
BENSON, NC
WITN

Kinston fire crews respond to early morning house fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -Kinston fire crews are responding to an early morning house fire. Captain Barss with the Kinston fire department said the original call came in around 5:30 a.m. Crews went out to the call at 903 Mclewean Street which is a few streets over from the Down East...
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Crash closes US-701 in both directions in Johnston County

Four Oaks, N.C. — A crash has closed U.S. Route 701 in both directions in Johnston County near Keen Road. Traffic is expected to be backed up in the area until around 8 a.m. According to the Department of Transportation sensors, there was heavy traffic on U.S. 701 and on Keen Road in Four Oaks.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Shooting#Interstate 95#Accident#Ncdot#Benson Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
sandhillssentinel.com

Accident closes Hwy 15-501 near Carthage

An accident closed a portion of Highway 15-501 outside of Carthage Wednesday morning. The accident happened just before 10 a.m. between Blue Siding Road and Little River Farm Blvd. The section of 15-501 was closed roughly for two and half hours. A dump truck overturned and slid off the road...
CARTHAGE, NC
WNCT

Emissions inspections to end in Onslow County

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a reduction in North Carolina counties required to perform yearly vehicle emissions tests.   Beginning Nov. 1, vehicle owners in Lee, Onslow and Rockingham counties will join 78 other counties that are not required to conduct emissions tests.   The approval was a result of […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy