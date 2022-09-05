ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Southern-LSU: Final thoughts and a prediction

LSU has never played cross-town rival Southern before. So the game between the FCS Jaguars and the FBS Tigers — whose campuses are separated by about 10 miles — on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium is a big deal in Baton Rouge. Southern is 1-0 under 1st-year coach...
LSU vs. Southern: Preview and prediction

LSU takes on Southern on Saturday night in Death Valley, looking to get back on track after a disappointing Week 1 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. Saturday night’s contest is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time and can be seen on the SEC Network. LSU...
The Spun

Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment

Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU beat writer clears air after criticism of 'unprofessional' comments toward Brian Kelly

Leah Vann, a LSU beat writer for The Advocate in Baton Rouge, found herself in the middle of some controversy after a comment she made in jest toward head coach Brian Kelly. As you can see and hear below, Kelly on Tuesday joked about the “late-arriving media crowd” that was in place for his press conference previewing Saturday’s home opener against Southern, saying that they owed him $10 as a result. Vann responded, “Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time.”
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bizneworleans.com

DeCuir and Brown Launch Advantous Law in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Advantous Law is a new, Louisiana-based law firm with a specific focus on state and local tax (SALT) matters. The firm is being launched by Jason M. DeCuir and Jason R. Brown, two SALT practitioners with more than 40 years of legal tax practice between them.
BATON ROUGE, LA

