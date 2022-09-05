Read full article on original website
Hottest Ticket at Tiger Stadium? Nope, it's Not Alabama
Historically the match-up between LSU and Alabama has been the hottest ticket for fans at Tiger Stadium but that's not the case so far this season.
Southern-LSU: Final thoughts and a prediction
LSU has never played cross-town rival Southern before. So the game between the FCS Jaguars and the FBS Tigers — whose campuses are separated by about 10 miles — on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium is a big deal in Baton Rouge. Southern is 1-0 under 1st-year coach...
LSU vs. Southern: Preview and prediction
LSU takes on Southern on Saturday night in Death Valley, looking to get back on track after a disappointing Week 1 loss to Florida State in New Orleans. Saturday night’s contest is set to start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time and can be seen on the SEC Network. LSU...
Ed Orgeron gives hilarious description of LSU buyout: 'What door do you want me out of?'
Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron has never shied away from a good soundbite, and he gave just that this week when retelling his ouster in Baton Rouge. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Brian Kelly addresses punt return situation for LSU heading into Week 2
Two muffed punts by LSU’s Malik Nabers proved to be critical errors in the Tigers’ loss to Florida State on Sunday night. And there has been plenty of discussion about those miscues in the days that have followed. During the SEC coaches teleconference Wednesday, LSU’s Brian Kelly was...
Former LSU Star Reacts To Brian Kelly Press Conference Moment
Brian Kelly did not have a good debut as LSU's head coach, in more ways than one. Kelly's team lost its season opener in heartbreaking fashion on Monday night, and on Tuesday, the first-year coach had an awkward encounter at a press conference. Kelly chided a reporter, Leah Vann of The Advocate, for being late to the session, to which Vann replied that if Kelly had won, perhaps she'd be on time.
Some LSU players limit social media presence after heartbreaking loss Sunday
BATON ROUGE - With NIL deals, sports betting, and social media, pressure continues to mount on college football players. Tiger fans took to social media after Sunday night's one-point loss, and some question if comments posted online are just the new era of college football. Many people posted about the...
LSU beat writer clears air after criticism of 'unprofessional' comments toward Brian Kelly
Leah Vann, a LSU beat writer for The Advocate in Baton Rouge, found herself in the middle of some controversy after a comment she made in jest toward head coach Brian Kelly. As you can see and hear below, Kelly on Tuesday joked about the “late-arriving media crowd” that was in place for his press conference previewing Saturday’s home opener against Southern, saying that they owed him $10 as a result. Vann responded, “Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time.”
Ed Orgeron hilariously describes conversation leading to LSU buyout
Ed Orgeron and LSU agreed to part ways in 2021, granting the National Championship winning coach a $17.1 million buyout. As it turns out, Orgeron was just fine with that. He spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Clun Tuesday and addressed his final days in Baton Rouge. “They said, ‘Coach,...
Brian Kelly discusses conversation he had with Kayshon Boutte following Florida State game
Brian Kelly’s debut as LSU’s head coach didn’t go according to plan, as the Tigers’ offense struggled for much of the game and a would-be game-tying extra point was blocked, leading to a 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday night. Star WR Kayshon Boutte was...
Watch LSU fans melt down after last-second loss to Florida State: ‘We are God-awful at football’
LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday night left many in the college football world dumbfounded, no one more than the Tigers’ fans. Baton Rouge television station WBRZ-2 had the inspired idea to interview LSU fans as they were leaving the Caesar’s Superdome following the game. The results were predictably hilarious.
Razorback or Tiger, ‘Maw Maw’ is her grandson’s #1 college football fan
She's got a purple t-shirt & an LSU heart of gold.
Brian Kelly addresses LSU's quarterback situation following Week 1 loss
Jayden Daniels had a tumultuous start to his LSU career. He put the Tigers in position to win late and threw for over 200 yards with 2 touchdowns in Sunday night’s 24-23 loss to Florida State. The Tigers had a bit of a quarterback controversy heading into their Week...
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
Southern University Human Jukebox prepares for historical LSU-SU halftime show
While it’s the first time LSU and Southern University will be sharing the field, it's not the first time they'll be sharing a stage.
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
