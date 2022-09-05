Leah Vann, a LSU beat writer for The Advocate in Baton Rouge, found herself in the middle of some controversy after a comment she made in jest toward head coach Brian Kelly. As you can see and hear below, Kelly on Tuesday joked about the “late-arriving media crowd” that was in place for his press conference previewing Saturday’s home opener against Southern, saying that they owed him $10 as a result. Vann responded, “Maybe if you win, I’ll be on time.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO