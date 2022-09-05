Read full article on original website
Need a friend? Kokomo man's 'Hoosier Club' can help you find a pal in Indiana
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man has created a new way for Hoosiers to find new friends. Chaun Farmer said a birthday party gone awry left him and his fiancée in search of new friends. That's when he turned to his web design hobby to create "Hoosier Club" - a website to help people meet.
WTHI
Local lawmakers react to Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness
INDIANA (WTHI) - As it stands, Hoosiers receiving federal student debt relief will have to pay income taxes on that money. But states could change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans. The Indiana House Speaker says to expect conversation heading into the legislative session.
95.3 MNC
Settlement with Frontier means customers will get some money back
Frontier customers are getting some money back. Attorney General Todd Rokita is bringing in $15 million in part of a settlement with Frontier Communications. He said the company violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. Rokita sued Frontier in 2021 for misrepresenting internet speeds and reliability to customers. In part,...
wdrb.com
Indiana to tax student debt forgiveness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents taking advantage of President Joe Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student debt will face a state tax bill next year that could eclipse $1,000. The Indiana Department of Revenue on Tuesday confirmed that student debts erased are treated as income under...
14news.com
Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana’s wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
Take A Ride On Two Indiana Roads That Feel Like Real-Life Roller Coasters [PHOTOS]
Wanna feel like a kid again in the back seat of your parent's car? Take a ride on these two Indiana roads that seriously feel like real-life roller coasters-HANG ON!. REMEMBER RIDING COUNTRY BACKROADS WITH YOUR PARENTS?. When I was a kid I always loved it when I would be...
WTHI
Finding Family: Meet Keileigh
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Indiana kids are waiting for loving homes. That's why News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to some of the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we hear from 11-year-old Keileigh. To learn...
WTHI
SBA offers loans to businesses impacted by summer drought
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's help available for people in some local counties after drought conditions earlier this summer. The US Small Business Administration has announced federal economic injury disaster loans are available. The loans can be used to help recover economic losses from the early-July drought. This impacts...
WLWT 5
Football team helps rebuild after flooding destroys homes, bridges in southeast Indiana
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. — After a deadly flood swept through southeast Indiana, a high school football team stepped off the field to tackle a project that is bigger than the game. Over the weekend, a flash flood destroyed houses, roads, and bridges, leaving many people stranded. "A flood came...
'It’s a disaster, but things can always be worse': Indiana families pick up the pieces after storm
MANVILLE, Ind. — Cleanup efforts began in Jefferson County, Indiana, Monday after recent flooding. Daniel and Lacy Christman said they still can’t believe everything they’ve lost. “You’re kind of mad you lost your stuff, but then you go a mile up the road and see what your...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour
Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
WISH-TV
Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there’s a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
wbaa.org
Here are the finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year
The top 10 finalists have been announced for the2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. For over 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has selected one teacher for the honor who has gone above and beyond to support and educate Hoosier students. Finalists for the award are selected by a...
justia.com
Q: I was urine tested today on house arrest in Indiana and I'm pretty sure it will come back as a positive what will happen
A: If this is your very first write up, it may be possible to have an administrative hearing. It depends on the county, and if it is your first dirty drop or not. It is also possible community corrections file a violation with the court. Justia Ask a Lawyer is...
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Crops: 54 Percent of Corn, 56 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition
Indiana’s corn crops are rated at 54 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA’s Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 4. The percent remains unchanged for corn from the previous week. Ninety-four percent of the state’s corn crop is in the dough stage and 55 percent is dented. Nine percent of the state’s corn crop is mature.
hoosieragtoday.com
Indiana Farmland Values Rise at a Record Pace in 2022
Indiana’s farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022. The Purdue University Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey shows top-quality farmland in the state averaged just over $12,800 per acre, a 31 percent jump from the previous year. Todd Kuethe, an associate professor at Purdue and survey author, says the increase between 2021 and 2022 set a new record.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana’s Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations
Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
