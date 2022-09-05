ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WTHI

Local lawmakers react to Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness

INDIANA (WTHI) - As it stands, Hoosiers receiving federal student debt relief will have to pay income taxes on that money. But states could change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans. The Indiana House Speaker says to expect conversation heading into the legislative session.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Settlement with Frontier means customers will get some money back

Frontier customers are getting some money back. Attorney General Todd Rokita is bringing in $15 million in part of a settlement with Frontier Communications. He said the company violated the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act. Rokita sued Frontier in 2021 for misrepresenting internet speeds and reliability to customers. In part,...
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Indiana to tax student debt forgiveness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana residents taking advantage of President Joe Biden's plan to erase up to $20,000 in student debt will face a state tax bill next year that could eclipse $1,000. The Indiana Department of Revenue on Tuesday confirmed that student debts erased are treated as income under...
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
14news.com

Tropicana Evansville facing class action lawsuit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tropicana Evansville/Aztar Indiana Gaming Company LLC. is facing a class action lawsuit over allegations of violations of Indiana's wage payment statute. Alex Ricke, an attorney leading the case, says that they first started talking with Tropicana Evansville employees who tried to opt in on another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Finding Family: Meet Keileigh

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thousands of Indiana kids are waiting for loving homes. That's why News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to introduce you to some of the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family, we hear from 11-year-old Keileigh. To learn...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

SBA offers loans to businesses impacted by summer drought

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's help available for people in some local counties after drought conditions earlier this summer. The US Small Business Administration has announced federal economic injury disaster loans are available. The loans can be used to help recover economic losses from the early-July drought. This impacts...
VERMILLION COUNTY, IN
#High School#Hoosier#Collegechoice
103GBF

The Friendliest Haunted Town is Located in Indiana, and You Can Take a Spooky Tour

Indiana is home to a very unique haunted town. Indiana is home to a town that claims to be the "friendliest haunted town around" and one look at their haunted historical tours, and I can definitely see why they got that name! Every year Metamora plays host to many people who come to hear all about the town's history as well as try to catch a glimpse of past residents who just may still be lingering around.
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WISH-TV

Above-normal temps predicted for autumn in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It looks like we may be in for a warmer autumn across Indiana. According to the Climate Prediction Center parts of the western United States have a good chance of picking up above-normal temperatures for the months of September, October and November. Here in Indiana, there's a chance we may see above-normal temperatures for those three fall months as well.
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

Here are the finalists for Indiana Teacher of the Year

The top 10 finalists have been announced for the2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. For over 60 years, the Indiana Department of Education has selected one teacher for the honor who has gone above and beyond to support and educate Hoosier students. Finalists for the award are selected by a...
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Crops: 54 Percent of Corn, 56 Percent Soybeans Rated Good-to-Excellent Condition

Indiana's corn crops are rated at 54 percent good-to-excellent according to the USDA's Weekly Crop Progress Report for the week ending Sunday, Sept. 4. The percent remains unchanged for corn from the previous week. Ninety-four percent of the state's corn crop is in the dough stage and 55 percent is dented. Nine percent of the state's corn crop is mature.
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

Indiana Farmland Values Rise at a Record Pace in 2022

Indiana's farmland prices grew at a record pace between June 2021 and June 2022. The Purdue University Farmland Value and Cash Rents Survey shows top-quality farmland in the state averaged just over $12,800 per acre, a 31 percent jump from the previous year. Todd Kuethe, an associate professor at Purdue and survey author, says the increase between 2021 and 2022 set a new record.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana's Archaeology Month highlights unique, ancient civilizations

Archaeology is the study of ancient humans through their artifacts. Indiana Archeology Month will provide activities designed to connect Hoosiers to ancient human life that thrived nearby. According to State Archaeologist Amy Johnson, there are more than 75,000 recorded archaeological sites in Indiana, ranging from just an arrowhead to large...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana's cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society's Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can't get where they want to go if they can't navigate.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

