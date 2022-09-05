2 time-management tricks Microsoft's CMO learned from working with Bill Gates—and how they can help you be more successful

Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies, joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down the latest market technicals and why she expects the latest stock slump to continue. "The relief rallies in high growth are leading now to retest that support," Stockton tells CNBC. "Nvidia is probably the most high profile example of a name that had a retest that was unsuccessful, meaning it took out the support from the summertime low."

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO