FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Yankees playing dangerous game with Aaron Judge after Randy Levine’s comments
It’s worth wondering if George Steinbrenner, despite his brash personality and sometimes intrusive involvement as an owner, possessed more tact than his son, Hal, who currently calls the shots for the New York Yankees. Just think … would Aaron Judge have already been signed by now if The Boss was running the show? It sounds redundant, but it’s worth asking.
What are the Yankees going to do with Giancarlo Stanton?
Less than two months ago, we were talking about how Giancarlo Stanton’s All-Star Game MVP marked an important moment in his New York Yankees’ tenure and represented a remarkable turnaround after injuries and poor play largely characterized his stretch from the start of 2019 until the start of the second half in 2021.
Prospects Yankees lost at 2022 trade deadline going in wildly different directions
The 2022 New York Yankees thinned out their upper-level minor-league depth significantly during the second half — not in the super fun way everyone loves (promotions), but in the semi-bummer way everyone has mixed feelings about (overloaded trade deadline packages). When the dust settled on Aug. 2, the Yankees...
Pirates' Eric Stout: Sent back to Triple-A
The Pirates returned Stout to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday. Stout is back in the minors after Pittsburgh designated him as its 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Mets. He appeared in relief in the Pirates' 10-0 loss in Game 2 of the twin bill, striking out one while working around two hits in 1.1 scoreless innings.
Rays' Vidal Brujan: Sent down Wednesday
Brujan (undisclosed) was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Brujan sustained a minor injury Monday against the Rays, but he should be back to full health since he was demoted rather than being placed on the injured list. Over three games during his week in the big leagues, he went 0-for-1 with a run and a stolen base. Brandon Lowe (triceps/elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Scratched from lineup
O'Neill was scratched from Thursday's lineup against the Nationals for an undisclosed reason, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. It's not yet clear whether O'Neill is dealing with an injury, but he was scratched a few minutes after the Cardinals' initial lineup was released Thursday. Ben DeLuzio will take over in center field and bat ninth.
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Out of Thursday's lineup
Cabrera is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins. Cabrera started the past five contests and will receive a day off after he went 2-for-19 with two RBI, a run and six strikeouts during that stretch. Aaron Hicks, Estevan Florial and Aaron Judge will start from left to right in the outfield Thursday.
Mets' Adonis Medina: Cast off 40-man roster
The Mets designated Medina for assignment Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Rather than calling Medina up from Triple-A Syracuse to give the team an extra arm out of the bullpen with Max Scherzer (side) going on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, the Mets opted to bypass Medina for a promotion and drop him from the 40-man roster. The Mets will use the open spot on fellow reliever Alex Claudio, whose contract was selected from Syracuse in advance of Wednesday's twin bill in Pittsburgh. Prior to being optioned to Syracuse on Sunday, Medina yielded 11 runs (nine earned) on 10 hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in his final two relief appearances for New York.
Rays' Drew Rasmussen: Scratched from Tuesday's start
Rasmussen will not start Tuesday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Rasmussen's wife is expecting the couple's first child, and Rasmussen was excused from the team to be with his growing family. It remains to be seen both who will start Tuesday in his place and when he will take the ball next.
Phillies' Mark Appel: Lands on injured list
Appel was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday due to an elbow injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Appel has been in the minors for just over a month, but he's now dealing with an elbow issue that will sideline him for at least a week. The severity of his injury isn't yet clear, and whether he's able to return after a minimal IL stint remains to be seen.
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: On bench again Thursday
Grandal isn't starting Thursday against Oakland. Grandal went 1-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts over his last three games and will head to the bench for a second consecutive matchup. Seby Zavala is starting at catcher and batting eighth.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains out of lineup
Robert (hand) isn't starting Thursday against the Athletics. Robert is dealing with a bruised left hand and will be out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Whether he's available off the bench Thursday remains to be seen, but Adam Engel will start in center field and bat ninth.
Giants' David Villar: Goes yard in win
Villar went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers. Villar drew the start at first base in this contest, his third start in the last four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. He had gone 0-for-7 since the call-up before delivering a third-inning single and a two-run blast in the fourth. The 25-year-old infielder's had some trouble translating his success from the minors to the majors, as he's slashing just .181/.326/.319 with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 89 big-league plate appearances.
Mets' Starling Marte: Out again for nightcap
Manager Buck Showalter confirmed after the Mets' 5-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader that Marte (hand) won't be available for the second game, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After exiting Tuesday's loss in the series opener in Pittsburgh when he was hit on the right...
Anthony Rizzo injury details are scarier than Yankees let on
Late last week and early in the process, the hope was Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo would recover from his epidural and return to the Yanks’ lineup some time after the weekend series in Tampa, following a procedural workout. Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan. Rizzo was placed...
Mets' Yoan Lopez: Activated as 29th man
The Mets recalled Lopez from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. He'll be designated as the 29th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Pirates and is expected to be returned to Syracuse on Thursday. Over his eight relief appearances with the Mets this season spanning 11 innings, Lopez has delivered a 5.73 ERA and 1.73 WHIP.
Twins' Max Kepler: On bench for nightcap
Kepler (hip) is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Kepler was scratched from the lineup Monday due to hip tightness and is absent from the starting nine for both games of Wednesday's twin bill. Kyle Garlick will take over in right field and bat sixth for Minnesota in Game 2.
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Could return this season
Rendon (wrist) has been participating in defensive drills and hitting in the batting cage, opening the door to a possible return by the end of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Rendon was thought to be done for the campaign when he underwent right wrist surgery...
