Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Giants' David Villar: Goes yard in win
Villar went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Monday's 7-4 win over the Dodgers. Villar drew the start at first base in this contest, his third start in the last four games since he was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. He had gone 0-for-7 since the call-up before delivering a third-inning single and a two-run blast in the fourth. The 25-year-old infielder's had some trouble translating his success from the minors to the majors, as he's slashing just .181/.326/.319 with two homers, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, two doubles and a triple through 89 big-league plate appearances.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Lance Lynn: Fans 11 in win
Lynn (5-5) earned the win over Seattle on Monday, allowing an unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters over seven innings. Lynn racked up an impressive 25 swinging strikes in the victory, the most he has recorded as a member of the White Sox, per James Fegan of The Athletic. The right-hander also threw a first-pitch strike to 19 of the 25 batters he faced and notched double-digit punchouts for the first time this season. He got off to a poor start this season, but Lynn has registered an incredible 73:5 K:BB and posted a 2.98 ERA over 60.1 innings since July 16.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Catches on with Bucs
The Pirates claimed Collins off waivers from the Blue Jays and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. Collins joins his third organization after the White Sox previously shipped him to Toronto shortly before Opening Day. With Danny Jansen and Alejandro Kirk ahead of him in the pecking order at catcher in Toronto, Collins wasn't able to carve out consistent playing time, as he saw action in 26 games with the big club while slashing .194/.266/.417 in 79 plate appearances. Though Collins will report to Triple-A as he joins his new organization, the Pirates could give him a look at the big-league level before long. Neither of the two catchers on the 28-man active roster -- Jason Delay and Tyler Heineman -- profile as long-term solutions at the position.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Franchy Cordero: Likely out for season
Cordero (ankle) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with sprains on both sides of his right ankle and is expected to miss the rest of the 2022 season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. The 28-year-old suffered the injury during Monday's matchup with the Rays, and it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Harold Ramirez: Reaches career-high RBI mark
Ramirez went 1-for-3 with two RBI on Tuesday against the Red Sox. Ramirez has 51 RBI on the season, a new career high. He has hit particularly well since returning from the injured list Aug. 16, maintaining a .321 average with 16 RBI and nine runs scored across 78 at-bats and 18 games. For the season, Ramirez has a 136 wRC+ and .350 wOBA across 344 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Angels' Andrew Velazquez: Scratched from lineup Tuesday
Velazquez was scratched from the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. Velazquez was originally slated to start Tuesday at shortstop, but was pulled in favor of Luis Rengifo, who will come in to play second base and bat fourth. David Fletcher will slide over to cover short.
MLB・
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: Leaves Tuesday's game
Robert was removed from Thursday's game against the Mariners after being hit by a pitch in the left hand/wrist on a swing, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 25-year-old initially remained in the contest but exited after striking out on a one-handed swing during the fifth inning. Robert returned to the lineup Monday after he missed nine games with left wrist soreness, and he may have aggravated the injury Tuesday. He should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
Comments / 0