CBS Sports
Trey Lance, Kyle Shanahan react to 49ers' starting QB not being voted one of six team captains for 2022 season
For the past three years, the starting quarterback in San Francisco has been voted one of the team's captains heading into the season. That streak, however, ended this year when Trey Lance's teammates didn't vote him as one of the 49ers' six captains for 2022. When the 49ers announced their...
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. 'half-jokes' he will sign with winner of Bills-Rams, believes both could make Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kick off the 2022 NFL season this Thursday night in a matchup the sports world has been looking forward to for months. It's the reigning Super Bowl champions vs. the favorites to hoist the Lomabardi Trophy this upcoming season, but both may be playing for something more than the first win of the new year.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott: Limited by ankle, will play Sunday
Prescott was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a right ankle injury, but he emphasized that he's fine and in no danger of missing Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "I feel great. I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said. "I'm good to go. I promise you."
CBS Sports
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Dealing with personal matter
Mattison didn't practice Thursday due to personal reasons. There's been no indication Mattison is in danger of not suiting up Sunday against the Packers, but Friday's practice report could be telling in that regard. Assuming he plays this weekend, he'll serve as the Vikings' primary backup to starting running back Dalvin Cook, which typically only equates to a handful of touches as long as the team's workhorse is healthy.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Sleepers, breakouts, busts by same model that nailed Taylor's standout year
The days following Labor Day weekend bring a short work week for many, but it's also a final chance for 2022 Fantasy football draft prep. Most will be done by the time the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game gets underway on Thursday. That means it is time to take a final look through the 2022 Fantasy football rankings and get ready to make your 2022 Fantasy football picks. There are obvious Fantasy football picks 2022 like Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp and Josh Allen who won't last long on the board this year. But winning your league, regardless of format, is all about knowing who the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts will be so that your roster is well-situated for the months to come. Before setting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
AthlonSports.com
Steelers Make Notable Change To Official Quarterback Depth Chart
On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart was released. It lists veteran Mitchell Trubisky as the team's starting quarterback. No surprise, right? Well, there is a bit of surprise regarding the order behind him. In the original depth chart, Mason Rudolph is listed as the backup with rookie Kenny Pickett...
CBS Sports
Giants' Ben Bredeson: Back from elbow issue
Bredeson (elbow) wasn't listed on the injury report for Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Bredeson sat out the preseason finale with the elbow injury, but it appears he's ready to go heading into Week 1. He played in eight games (one start) for the Giants last season.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Listed as backup
Edwards is listed as a backup receiver on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports. Edwards was the odd man out in Las Vegas after the team traded for Davante Adams, which resulted in the 2020...
CBS Sports
Wyatt Davis: Joins Giants' practice squad
The Giants signed Davis to their practice squad last week, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Davis was a third-round selection by the Vikings in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he operated in a depth role during his rookie campaign. Minnesota cut him at the end of training camp, but he quickly landed with the Giants. Davis will look to work his way up to the 53-man roster as a member of New York's practice squad.
Weekly Fantasy Football rankings: Top QB, RB, WR, TE and K options in Week 1
The 2022 NFL season has arrived and that means it’s time for fantasy managers to start putting their lineups together.
Week 1: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Let's start 'em and sit 'em with confidence to begin the 2022 fantasy football season.
CBS Sports
Patrick Beverley refuses to bow to LeBron James, Anthony Davis: 'I made the playoffs last year, they didn't'
Patrick Beverley didn't become a 10-year NBA veteran because he's an especially gifted player by NBA standards. He got here by fighting. On the court. In the media. Doesn't matter. Beverley doesn't give an inch to anyone. So it should come as no surprise that Beverley, who was traded to...
NBA・
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Logs another limited practice
Gage (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports. An offseason signing by Tampa Bay, Gage initially picked up his hamstring issue during a joint practice with the Dolphins on Aug. 10. He subsequently missed the entire preseason slate but was able to get back on the practice field last week. As the Bucs prepare for a Week 1 game at Dallas, Gage's activity level has become known, revealing that he isn't 100 percent healthy. Still, he has one more session this week in which to potentially log every rep. If he's able to suit up Sunday night, Gage could benefit with the status of Chris Godwin (knee), who didn't practice Thursday, uncertain this weekend.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Avoids injury report
Williams (knee) wasn't listed on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury Oct. 10 of last year and eventually underwent surgery Oct. 24. He was revealed during training camp in late July to have suffered a torn ACL last fall, and while the tight end didn't play in the preseason, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Weinfuss on Wednesday that Williams will be a "full go" for Sunday's season opener at Chicago. With Zach Ertz still tending to a calf injury, Williams could be a big part of the game plan this weekend -- along with rookie second-rounder Trey McBride -- if the fellow veteran tight end is limited or out.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Rondale Moore: Set for MRI on hamstring
Moore injured his hamstring in Thursday's practice and is set to undergo an MRI, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The extent of the issue is unknown after Moore missed time in the preseason with an undisclosed injury, but the second-year wide receiver will be evaluated further to get a sense of his availability for Week 1 against the Chiefs. The Cardinals already will be without DeAndre Hopkins due to his six-game suspension and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on Sunday, so the team's current healthy options at the position are Marquise Brown, A.J. Green, Andy Isabella and Greg Dortch.
CBS Sports
Xavier Jones: Let go by Rams
The Rams waived Hall (Achilles) from injured reserve Tuesday. The undrafted running back out of SMU signed with the Rams in 2020 and operated solely on special teams, but he missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his Achilles late in the preseason. Jones was set to miss another campaign after reverting to IR at the end of July, but he'll now be free to join a new team once healthy.
CBS Sports
Giants' Austin Calitro: Listed as starter on depth chart
Calitro and Tae Crowder are listed as the starting linebackers on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports. It's been quite an ascension for Calitro, who wasn't even signed until late July and has played only 20 NFL snaps since 2019. He impressed with three takeaways during preseason action and now has a chance to take over the starting role initially expected to be filled by Blake Martinez, who was released by New York last week.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Eagles, Lions rising heading into 2022 season; Cowboys slipping
Football, at long last, is back. The time for endless speculation is over. No more training camp dispatches or preseason guesswork. It's time for the real thing. On Thursday night, the top two teams in the Power Rankings will square off at SoFi Stadium, and it will be glorious. Bills versus Rams. Gorgeous. Fourteen more games on Sunday and a corker of a Monday night matchup between the Broncos and Seahawks -- Russ Bowl I. Let's ride.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Not practicing again
Asiasi (quadriceps) did not practice with the team again Thursday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Asiasi was working on the rehab field Thursday, as he continues to try and come back from the lingering injury. Even if he's healthy enough to play Sunday, the third-year-pro may be made a healthy inactive against the Steelers, as he's currently No. 4 on the Bengals' tight end depth chart. He's also only been with the team since Aug. 31 when he was claimed off waivers from the Patriots.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dak Prescott limited at practice after cleats cause ankle soreness, says he's 'good to go' for Week 1
Dak Prescott entered the 2021 NFL season coming off ankle and shoulder injuries. Days away from the Cowboys' 2022 opener, he's battling ankle issues again. The veteran quarterback was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to soreness, the team announced, though Prescott clarified afterward the issue stems from a new pair of cleats, assuring reporters he feels "great" overall and will be good to go for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Buccaneers.
