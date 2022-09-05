Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas

The Bearcats had more than ten instances where a player lost their helmet on the field.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — "What's up with the helmets?"

That's what many people were thinking after UC's 31-24 season-opening loss to Arkansas . UC players had their helmets fall off on upwards of 10 plays throughout the game.

Per NCAA rules, if a player loses a helmet they have to miss the next play, no matter what. That led to starters like Jaquan Sheppard and Ben Bryant missing key moments.

"I don't know. I don't know. I don't know," Fickell said postgame about the helmets. "Maybe you don't hit as much in practice, you take those beanies off the top of your helmet and those things start popping off? It's an issue. We gotta figure it out."

Fickell expanded on that more in this clip from WCPO's Caleb Noe.

