Cincinnati, OH

Watch: Luke Fickell Explains Cause of Loose Helmets Against Arkansas

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

The Bearcats had more than ten instances where a player lost their helmet on the field.

CINCINNATI — "What's up with the helmets?"

That's what many people were thinking after UC's 31-24 season-opening loss to Arkansas . UC players had their helmets fall off on upwards of 10 plays throughout the game.

Per NCAA rules, if a player loses a helmet they have to miss the next play, no matter what. That led to starters like Jaquan Sheppard and Ben Bryant missing key moments.

"I don't know. I don't know. I don't know," Fickell said postgame about the helmets. "Maybe you don't hit as much in practice, you take those beanies off the top of your helmet and those things start popping off? It's an issue. We gotta figure it out."

Fickell expanded on that more in this clip from WCPO's Caleb Noe.

Comments / 9

Heritage my ass
2d ago

They've got too much dreads under the helmets. They're supposed to be fitted for each individual player to ensure that they get the best protection possible. Of course you can't tell anyone to cut their hair, someone can get cancelled for that kind of talk

8
Frank Collins
2d ago

The headline said he explains why the helmets came off and the article just says he doesn't know. Not much of an explanation. Hope he explains the game plan to his players better than he explained this.

3
Community Policy